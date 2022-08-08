Read full article on original website
Jennifer Johnson
4d ago
I have been in poverty in Charlotte all my life since 1972 and have never even heard of them nor received any assistance from them.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Fifth Third is helping businesses in the Historic West End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Fifth Third: Fifth Third Bank and Enterprise Community Partners announced the establishment of a neighborhood program to support and revitalize the Historic West End Community. The Neighborhood Investment Program spans over three years with a focus on the Historic West End Community, LISC Charlotte and cross-sector collaborations.
thecharlottepost.com
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
WCNC
'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
Mental health top of mind for many ahead of new school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is almost up before students are back in school hallways. Mental health experts are asking parents and educators to be on high alert with respect to students this year. “To be honest, it's like a mixture of like different feelings," Zauryn Moore, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools...
Local family assists adults and children with disabilities with annual fundraising campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cooper Royall Foundation launched its annual #Coopers8for8, a week-long fundraising campaign that is asking for $8 donations in honor of their son Cooper's 8th birthday. All proceeds will provide funding for children and adults to attend Camp Royall, the oldest camp for Autistic individuals in the country. The campaign runs until Sunday, Aug.14th.
Multiple Charlotte-area schools heading back to classrooms in districts with a high COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heading into the new school year, several counties in our area have a high community-level spread for COVID-19, including school districts like Alexander County and Charlotte Mecklenburg. Despite this status, voting on mask mandates is not on upcoming school board agendas at the moment. The COVID-19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
whqr.org
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
WCNC
Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
qcitymetro.com
Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now
I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
WCNC
This year, education at South Carolina colleges could become more affordable. Here's how
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina college students have something to celebrate as they get ready to start classes. The state’s Commission on Higher Education announced need-based grants are increasing by 40% this academic year, meaning more money in the pockets of students and parents. This year, the...
$30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte
Inflation has hit everything, including the wedding industry, and those costs are getting passed onto future brides and grooms. “Every little thing has gone up,” Jackie Fogartie of Jackie Fogartie Events tells me. She says a $30,000 wedding budget in Charlotte simply won’t get you all the bells and whistles, or even close to it. […] The post $30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CMS names new West Charlotte High School principal after turmoil in athletics
Two days after announcing a batch of new principals at a school board meeting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an after-hours email saying West Charlotte High also has a new leader. Northridge Middle School principal Orlando Robinson has been named principal of the historically Black high school that played a prominent role...
Comments / 2