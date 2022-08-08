ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Jennifer Johnson
4d ago

I have been in poverty in Charlotte all my life since 1972 and have never even heard of them nor received any assistance from them.

WCNC

Fifth Third is helping businesses in the Historic West End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Fifth Third: Fifth Third Bank and Enterprise Community Partners announced the establishment of a neighborhood program to support and revitalize the Historic West End Community. The Neighborhood Investment Program spans over three years with a focus on the Historic West End Community, LISC Charlotte and cross-sector collaborations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mental health top of mind for many ahead of new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is almost up before students are back in school hallways. Mental health experts are asking parents and educators to be on high alert with respect to students this year. “To be honest, it's like a mixture of like different feelings," Zauryn Moore, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Local family assists adults and children with disabilities with annual fundraising campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cooper Royall Foundation launched its annual #Coopers8for8, a week-long fundraising campaign that is asking for $8 donations in honor of their son Cooper's 8th birthday. All proceeds will provide funding for children and adults to attend Camp Royall, the oldest camp for Autistic individuals in the country. The campaign runs until Sunday, Aug.14th.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now

I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
GREENSBORO, NC
Axios Charlotte

$30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte

Inflation has hit everything, including the wedding industry, and those costs are getting passed onto future brides and grooms. “Every little thing has gone up,” Jackie Fogartie of Jackie Fogartie Events tells me. She says a $30,000 wedding budget in Charlotte simply won’t get you all the bells and whistles, or even close to it. […] The post $30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

