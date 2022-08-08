Berwyn Residents’ Advocacy Leads to Firing of City of Employee Over Racist Comments But Some Say Further Action Needed

Read full article on original website
Catherine Zaccaginini
2d ago
They made mine go away.When a van driver took me ona not so nice ride.They acted like it did not happen.I am 71years old.Sandy is the driver's name..And she still bothers me.And the police will do nothing about it .But that is Berwyn it how they work.
2
