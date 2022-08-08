Read full article on original website
Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: “Kokoro Soul” Music Festival in Japantown (SF)
Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: Kokoro Soul – 8/13. Each year the Nihonmachi Street Fair brings together so many talented and diverse performers to our stages. The music and performances that you hear and see helps us feel connected. It creates a bond that transforms to appreciating one another and helps us come together as a community.
Godzilla Film Festival at SF’s Balboa Theater (Aug. 12-14)
Godzilla Film Festival at SF’s Balboa Theater (Aug. 12-14) This year’s show features everyone’s favorite mutant ninja turtle, Gamera! Gamera will be with us and he’s bringing along 8 of his classic films, as well as special guest Carl Craig, who played boyscout Jim Morgan in the 1968 Daiei movie Gamera vs Viras (also known as Destroy All Planets)
Madonna Listening Party w/ Door Prizes & Goodies (San Jose)
Madonna Listening Party! Please join us for a gathering to listen to the new Madonna collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. We’ll have door prizes, goodie bags and an enter-to-win drawing. See you there!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
ODC Theater Art &Ideas: Choreographing Parenthood (SF)
ODC Home Company RAWdance’s Co-Artistic Director and new mom, Katerina Wong, brings together three Bay Area working artists/ parents to share their experiences. Life is filled with moments to move, choreograph, and improvise – whether it’s decision-making, aligning schedules, balancing jobs, or being flexible to unanticipated circumstances – the skills of a dance artist can be an incredibly valuable tool. Register at: odc.dance/theaterseason.
Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA)
Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA) The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) brings together collections of art, history and natural science under one roof to tell the extraordinary stories of California and its people. Sunday Hours – 11am to 5pm – Please check website as hours may...
Oakland’s Kinetic Arts “Summer Circus Celebration” (Aug 13-14)
Oakland’s Kinetic Arts “Summer Circus Celebration” (Aug 13-14) Join Kinetic Arts Center (Oakland, CA) as We Celebrate Bay Area Circus Performers, Schools, and Studios this Summer with Two Nights of Circus Acts and Two Days of Circus Training Workshops!. During the day, a workshop pass gains you...
“Bands and Brews” at Blue Rock Springs Park (Vallejo)
GVRD proudly presents Bands and Brews! A summer concert in the park series at Blue Rock Springs Park. It happens every second Friday of June, July and August from 6:30pm – 8:00pm. July 8th is the US NAY SOUTHWEST BAND playing jazz standards that you can’t help but sing along to. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and picnics are welcome. There is free lawn seating and free parking. Come down and bring a friend!
“Godspell” The Musical Live in Concord (Aug. 12-13)
Don’t miss out on a two-night production of the ever-popular musical, Godspell. De La Salle High School’s Theatre Company has put a unique black box twist on its first production of the school year; with an inventive, yet static, set and active props. Expect plenty of comedic timing from the cast of rising juniors and seniors, as well as an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville. But, if nothing else, come for the message. We all need a little love and joy in our life. Performances will take place on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13. General admission is $5 and tickets can be purchased online at https://www.dlshs.org/about-us/communications/de-la-salle-news/display/~board/news/post/godspell.
Hubba Hubba Revue’s “Wild West Burlesque” (DNA Lounge)
Saddle-up, Rough Riders! World-famous impresario, Colonel Kingfish, is bringing his lavish, wild west revue to San Francisco, with dashing desperados, sultry saloon gals, & burlesque beauties of the wild & wooly west!. With special guests Dahlia Mae Darling (Seattle), Maggie Thrillemall (Los Angeles) Aerialists Mega & Viva La Glam, Ruby...
“Save The Great Walkway” Slow Ride One Year Anniversary Celebration (SF)
Tuesday, Aug 16 is the one year-anniversary of the first Great Walkway Slow Ride! Since then and dozens of slow rides later, we’re closer than we’ve ever been to a permanent Great Highway Park. We can’t wait to celebrate this incredible car-free space with the community, so join us at 5:30 on 8/16 at the Murphy Windmill to help us create a pop-up park.
Fall Vintage Sale at Allied Arts Guild (Menlo Park)
Vintage Treasures Galore at Bargain Prices. Crystal, Silver, China. Great day to look for that unique and surprising item. Finding something you have always wanted. Cafe Wisteria is open 10 am to 2pm. Reservations only (650) 838-9002. 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park, CA | Benefits Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford...
Chase Center’s New Free Outdoor Comedy Night (Aug. 12)
Get ready for 2022’s second outdoor comedy takeover of Chase Center’s Thrive City w/ SF’s top comics, DJs and giveaways. Friday night laughs are coming (again)! as the team behind the Bay Area’s popular HellaSecret comedy shows comes to Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, to continue 2022 “Live at Thrive City” summer festival for a big comedy show featuring an outdoor beer garden and sets from some of SF’s top comics.
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
SF’s New Rooftop Club w/ $300k Memberships Opens in 2023
A brand new Japanese restaurant and private club is launching right in the middle of Salesforce Park, a public 5.4 acre rooftop park located in the heart of San Francisco. Projected to open in 2023, SHŌ, the flagship restaurant of SHŌ Group, will be the first NFT-based restaurant and private club to open in San Francisco. Membership for the private lounge starts at $7,500 but goes upwards to $300,000.
“Unclaimed Baggage” Road Tour Experience (SF)
To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Unclaimed Baggage is embarking on a 50 state road tour to connect with customers across the country. Stopping in San Francisco, the team will set up at Secondhand Saturdays through Sunset Mercantile on August 20. Guests can shop local vintage goods, enjoy live music from Bay Area artists, and visit booths by 30+ other vendors – including a community yard/garage sale zone, boba, coffee, and more. Unclaimed Baggage is also promoting its charitable initiative called “Love Luggage,” which donates suitcases to schools, charities, and other groups to be hand-painted for foster children moving to new homes. Come to Sunset Mercantile on August 20th to check them out!
Exploratorium After Dark “Water Rhythms” at Pier 15 (SF)
Water Rhythms is a story of climate change told by ice and water. The immersive sound installation is a collaboration between composer, percussionist, and sound artist Susie Ibarra and glaciologist, geographer, and climate scientist Michele Koppes. The multichannel spatial soundscape has been rearranged and composed for the Exploratorium’s Black Box. This version incorporates field recordings of the San Francisco Bay with recordings from five global watersheds, from the Greenland Ice Sheet to glacier-fed rivers in the Himalayas and the Pacific Northwest. As glaciers worldwide shrink and disappear in response to a warming world, the availability and quality of freshwater is being threatened. As the ice disappears, these water rhythms are shifting and fading. Water Rhythms invites viewers to listen to the stories that the ice and water tell us about our changing landscapes.
Summer Scapes: Free Art Reception w/ Live Jazz by Charles Unger (Hayes Valley)
Exhibition runs Saturdays & Sundays, 12-4 August through September. Please join us Sunday, August 14, 1-4 pm for an artist reception with live jazz by one of the painters. 5% discount on art purchases if you show your Eventbrite ticket and say “I FOUND THIS THROUGH FUNCHEAPSF” to the gallery desk!
“Slumber with the Stars” Overnight Camping at Chabot Sapce & Science Center (Oakland)
Spend an out-of-this-world camping experience at Chabot. Your sleepover includes hands-on activities, exclusive after-hours time in the exhibits, planetarium shows and telescope viewing amidst the backdrop of the redwood forest. Enjoy hot chocolate while gazing at the stars then camp out outside or in one of our exclusive indoor exhibitions.
Castro Valley Greek Festival 2022 (Aug. 19-21)
Castro Valley Greek Festival 2022 (Aug. 19-21) Eat, Drink, Shop, Dance and Shout Opa! Enjoy the flavors, sounds, and traditions of Greece all weekend long. You’ll find many of your favorite Greek dishes, including vegan options along with the best Greek music for your listening and dancing pleasure! DJ Levendopedo (Friday evening) and Kymata Greek Band (Saturday and Sunday). Admission is FREE!
