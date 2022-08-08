Water Rhythms is a story of climate change told by ice and water. The immersive sound installation is a collaboration between composer, percussionist, and sound artist Susie Ibarra and glaciologist, geographer, and climate scientist Michele Koppes. The multichannel spatial soundscape has been rearranged and composed for the Exploratorium’s Black Box. This version incorporates field recordings of the San Francisco Bay with recordings from five global watersheds, from the Greenland Ice Sheet to glacier-fed rivers in the Himalayas and the Pacific Northwest. As glaciers worldwide shrink and disappear in response to a warming world, the availability and quality of freshwater is being threatened. As the ice disappears, these water rhythms are shifting and fading. Water Rhythms invites viewers to listen to the stories that the ice and water tell us about our changing landscapes.

