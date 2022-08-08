Don’t miss out on a two-night production of the ever-popular musical, Godspell. De La Salle High School’s Theatre Company has put a unique black box twist on its first production of the school year; with an inventive, yet static, set and active props. Expect plenty of comedic timing from the cast of rising juniors and seniors, as well as an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville. But, if nothing else, come for the message. We all need a little love and joy in our life. Performances will take place on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13. General admission is $5 and tickets can be purchased online at https://www.dlshs.org/about-us/communications/de-la-salle-news/display/~board/news/post/godspell.

