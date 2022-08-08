Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
SFist
Feds Target Marin County ‘Wellness’ Gurus Accused of Fraudulent Business and $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes
The author of Skinny, Tan and Rich: Unveiling the Myth, and her husband, stand accused of dodging a $2 million tax bill, and federal prosecutors allege they set up an LLC scheme to hide their assets. Hey, anyone can fall a little behind on their taxes. But if you published...
SFist
SF Taiko Dojo Being Evicted at End of the Month, May Be Forced to Disband
With their rent being tripled effective September 1, the popular long-running Bay Area Japanese drumming group and cultural collective San Francisco Taiko Dojo is looking at eviction, and may have already had their last performance. You have surely seen San Francisco Taiko Dojo out there banging the drums at years’...
SFist
Stanford University Issues Alert After Woman Raped on Campus
It’s unknown whether the victim was a student, but there is a physical description of the suspect, who has been seen “on campus before.”. It was first reported Wednesday on NBC Bay Area that a woman had been raped on the Stanford Campus, and there was not a lot of detail at the time. That station noted that “a woman said she was grabbed, taken into a bathroom and raped,” and that “It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Wilbur Hall while summer classes were underway, and she claimed to have seen the man on campus before.”
SFist
Judge Rules Walgreens Can Be Held Liable For Overprescribing Opioids in SF, In Landmark Decision
A huge win for City Attorney David Chiu, as a judge rules in the city’s favor and against Walgreens, who apparently prescribed more than 100 million opioid pills in San Francisco alone. We reported in April that San Francisco was suing Walgreens for creating an opioid “public menace" —...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Vice President Kamala Harris Returns to Oakland for College Fund Announcement
With the help of Mayor Libby Schaaf, Harris came back to her hometown Friday for the announcement of the multi-million-dollar Oakland Generation Fund. The fund will disperse its $50M allocation to support around 30,000 Oakland youth from low-income families, who are looking to pursue either college education or trade certificate; the fund is set up to run through 2035 and will see $1K yearly scholarships for all Oakland public school college- or trade-seeking students from those families. [Oaklandside]
SFist
Napa Quack Set to Be Sentenced In Case Involving Phony COVID Pills and Vax Cards, But First She Tried to Vacate Her Plea
Napa-based naturopathic doctor Juli A. Mazi, the loon who was nabbed by the feds last year for prescribing bogus COVID-19 immunization pills and handing out fraudulent vaccination cards, just tried to vacate her plea agreement after firing her lawyers. But the judge wasn't having it. The saga only gets loonier...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Shooting at 24-Hour Fitness In East Bay Kills One
California legislators are weighing a bill that would limit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and jails. The bill, called the California Mandela Act, would limit solitary confinement for punitive purposes to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days in any 180-day span. [New York Times]
SFist
D4 Supervisor Candidate Leanna Louie Facing Residency Questions After Moving Three Times In Three Months
All three moves by D4 supervisor candidate Leanna Louie coincided with primary and special elections, plus a (seemingly missed) deadline for registering to run in November, and now the Department of Elections has opened a review about her residency in the district. Longtime SFist readers may recall our 2007-era series...
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Holds Town Hall on Gun Violence
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf held an outdoor town-hall meeting on Tuesday night in East Oakland to address the recent spate of shootings. "I know that these have been some really hard years for Oakland," she said. "We've got to retrain people how to resolve conflict without violence." [KTVU]. A press...
SFist
We Now Have a DA Race, as Vocal Brooke Jenkins Critic John Hamasaki Is Running Against Brooke Jenkins
November’s San Francisco District Attorney election will now definitely be a barnburner, as former police commissioner and fierce SFPD critic John Hamasaki files to run against Brooke Jenkins. Tuesday night’s bombshell revelations that San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 by recall Chesa Boudin PAC while claiming...
SFist
Bottom of the Hill Owner Launches Petition to Oppose Protected Bike Lane Quick-Build Project on 17th Street
A proposal by the SFMTA to do a bike lane "quick-build" project to create a protected lane for cyclists coming down 17th Street between the Mission and Dogpatch/Mission Bay has raised the hackles of the owners of music venues Bottom of the Hill and Thee Parkside. "Hey bike safety and...
SFist
Chesa Boudin and His Supporters Seize On Revelation About Brooke Jenkins's Recall Payday: 'Integrity Is Central to the Job of DA'
The dirty secret about District Attorney Brooke Jenkins's paid involvement in the campaign to oust her predecessor and former boss, Chesa Boudin, was bound to come out eventually. And it's now come out two days after Jenkins formally filed paperwork to run for the DA's job in November. Reactions are...
SFist
Popular Oakland Food Truck Tacos El Último Baile to Set Up Shop In Former Nyum Bai Space This Fall
A highly sought-after taco truck is becoming a brick-and-mortar over in Oakland, with Tacos El Último Baile set to take over the cozy Fruitvale restaurant space that was recently vacated by another popular establishment, Nyum Bai. Berkeleyside had the news about Tacos El Último Baile new permanent location a...
SFist
Tempers Flare as Castro Theatre Hosts First Public Meeting With Another Planet Entertainment
A packed Castro Theatre saw a slew of “Save the Seats” activists sound off at a raucous public meeting about the theater’s future Thursday night, and there were other concerns that Another Planet’s Entertainment’s rebooted Castro Theatre might also be a Ticketmaster-only venue. There’s been...
SFist
Longtime Bay Area Chef and Food TV Personality Joey Altman Joins the Brixton Team In Opening Hazie's In Hayes Valley
Hayes Valley continues coming back to its former, pre-pandemic vibrancy, and one more vacant space in the neighborhood has a new tenant opening Thursday. The restaurant space at the corner of Hayes and Octavia formerly occupied by brunch spot Stacks, at 501 Hayes Street, will come to life again this week as Hazie's, a new bar and restaurant from the team behind The Brixton, Hat Trick Hospitality.
