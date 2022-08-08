ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford University Issues Alert After Woman Raped on Campus

It’s unknown whether the victim was a student, but there is a physical description of the suspect, who has been seen “on campus before.”. It was first reported Wednesday on NBC Bay Area that a woman had been raped on the Stanford Campus, and there was not a lot of detail at the time. That station noted that “a woman said she was grabbed, taken into a bathroom and raped,” and that “It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Wilbur Hall while summer classes were underway, and she claimed to have seen the man on campus before.”
Day Around the Bay: Vice President Kamala Harris Returns to Oakland for College Fund Announcement

With the help of Mayor Libby Schaaf, Harris came back to her hometown Friday for the announcement of the multi-million-dollar Oakland Generation Fund. The fund will disperse its $50M allocation to support around 30,000 Oakland youth from low-income families, who are looking to pursue either college education or trade certificate; the fund is set up to run through 2035 and will see $1K yearly scholarships for all Oakland public school college- or trade-seeking students from those families. [Oaklandside]
Longtime Bay Area Chef and Food TV Personality Joey Altman Joins the Brixton Team In Opening Hazie's In Hayes Valley

Hayes Valley continues coming back to its former, pre-pandemic vibrancy, and one more vacant space in the neighborhood has a new tenant opening Thursday. The restaurant space at the corner of Hayes and Octavia formerly occupied by brunch spot Stacks, at 501 Hayes Street, will come to life again this week as Hazie's, a new bar and restaurant from the team behind The Brixton, Hat Trick Hospitality.
