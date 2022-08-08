It’s unknown whether the victim was a student, but there is a physical description of the suspect, who has been seen “on campus before.”. It was first reported Wednesday on NBC Bay Area that a woman had been raped on the Stanford Campus, and there was not a lot of detail at the time. That station noted that “a woman said she was grabbed, taken into a bathroom and raped,” and that “It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Wilbur Hall while summer classes were underway, and she claimed to have seen the man on campus before.”

STANFORD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO