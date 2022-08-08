Humid with isolated showers Monday night, scattered showers, storms expected Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Humid this evening with isolated showers, and some thunder mainly early. Partly cloudy and muggy overnight.

Scattered showers and storms with an approaching cold front Tuesday. Showers and storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall Tuesday that could lead to flash flooding. Look for a big drop in the humidity later this week with dry and pleasant conditions expected for the weekend ahead.

