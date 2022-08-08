ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Humid with isolated showers Monday night, scattered showers, storms expected Tuesday

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Humid this evening with isolated showers, and some thunder mainly early. Partly cloudy and muggy overnight.

Scattered showers and storms with an approaching cold front Tuesday. Showers and storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall Tuesday that could lead to flash flooding. Look for a big drop in the humidity later this week with dry and pleasant conditions expected for the weekend ahead.

Stay weather aware and get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the WPXI Weather App for the very latest weather alerts while you are on the go.

