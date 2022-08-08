Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newyorkupstate.com
Ray LaMontagne to perform 3 concerts in Upstate NY
Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is coming to Upstate New York this fall. The Grammy-winning voice behind hits “You Are the Best Thing” and “Trouble” will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Wednesday, Nov. 2, plus Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo on Nov. 5 and Proctor’s Theatre in Schenectady on Nov. 6. Special guest Lily Meola will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
newyorkupstate.com
No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)
Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
Music lineup announced for Albany’s PearlPalooza
Albany's PearlPalooza is set to return for its 13th year on September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Pearl Street. The event made its official in-person return in 2021 after it was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
iheart.com
No Injuries After Actress and Horse Accident on Set of Gilded Age in Albany
The Gilded Age has been in the area filming season 2 around Troy, Albany and Cohoes. Yesterday on set in Albany there was an incident that luckily wasn't worse than it was. It happened when a horse stepped on the actresses dress causing her to trip and end up underneath the horse. The photos from the event are incredible. And luckily, she nor the horse were injured. Check out the Times Union photo here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proctors announces new batch of shows, on-sale dates
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady has announced a new batch of shows and the on-sale ticket dates. These include shows about science, conspiracy, comedy, and a few for the kids.
Schenectady woman makes Ms. Wheelchair America contest
The 51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America National Competition will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan from Aug. 13-21, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Representing New York will be Schenectady native, Heather Horwedel.
Grand opening for Simone’s Kitchen in Schenectady
The colorful flavors of Mediterranean food have reached the Electric City.
newyorkupstate.com
Patti LaBelle to perform at NYS Fair on Women’s Day; another concert changed
The Godmother of Soul is coming to the Great New York State Fair. R&B legend Patti LaBelle will perform at the Chevy Court stage on Women’s Day, Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the NYS Fair. LaBelle, a singer, actress and writer...
RELATED PEOPLE
15-LOVE holds end of summer jamboree
A local non-profit hosted its annual Jamboree celebration for kids who took part in its summer camp. 15-LOVE held the Jamboree at the tennis courts at Washington Park in Albany.
Latham Mall- Still Loved and Missed in Upstate a Decade After Demo!
Nothing tugs at our emotional heartstrings like seeing old photos from places or events in Upstate New York that take us back to a specific time or a place in our lives. The following gallery will more than likely do just that - as we've been able to obtain a massive gallery of quality photos taken from inside the iconic Latham Circle Mall, just a short time before it was demolished in 2013. How many of these stores, salons, restaurants, and shops do you recognize? See the images below!
glensfallschronicle.com
Hooked on Food Truck Corral!
The hardest part of Thursdays is choosing what to eat at the Food Truck Corral at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls. My group of friends takes a lap around the building to start, as each week the vendors change slightly. We scope out what we want to eat and drink before we hop in line.
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy brewing company hosting annual beer cruise
Rare Form Brewing Company is hosting its annual “Crispy Cruise" to celebrate craft-brewed lager. The cruise is set to take place along the Hudson River on Saturday, August 20.
Tipsy Moose offering whiskey-infused ice cream
Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern is now offering a boozy ice cream made with its own coffee and maple-flavored whiskey. The Tipsy Moose Coffee Maple Whiskey Fudge Swirl Ice Cream is available at all three Tipsy Moose locations.
Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region
Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
Chef Chris Bonnivier of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ Hosting BBQ Pop-Up at Western MA Brewery
Despite what some people might say, summer doesn't end in August. Massachusetts residents still have a few more weeks to soak up the summer goodness and what better way to celebrate summer than BBQ and Beer!! Delicious BBQ and beer at that. Next Wednesday, August 17, Chef Chris Bonnivier (aka...
Bloody Mess: Animal Carcasses Spill Out onto Capital Region Roadway
Ok, this is nasty. Very nasty. On Wednesday, a truck carrying animal remains spilled on to a very busy portion of Route 9 in Queensbury. Right in front of the Lake George Outlets to be exact. One witness posted a very graphic video to Facebook, claiming the driver of the...
Cohoes road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Cohoes for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
Comments / 0