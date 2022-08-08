ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray LaMontagne to perform 3 concerts in Upstate NY

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is coming to Upstate New York this fall. The Grammy-winning voice behind hits “You Are the Best Thing” and “Trouble” will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Wednesday, Nov. 2, plus Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo on Nov. 5 and Proctor’s Theatre in Schenectady on Nov. 6. Special guest Lily Meola will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
newyorkupstate.com

No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)

Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
iheart.com

No Injuries After Actress and Horse Accident on Set of Gilded Age in Albany

The Gilded Age has been in the area filming season 2 around Troy, Albany and Cohoes. Yesterday on set in Albany there was an incident that luckily wasn't worse than it was. It happened when a horse stepped on the actresses dress causing her to trip and end up underneath the horse. The photos from the event are incredible. And luckily, she nor the horse were injured. Check out the Times Union photo here.
Hot 99.1

Latham Mall- Still Loved and Missed in Upstate a Decade After Demo!

Nothing tugs at our emotional heartstrings like seeing old photos from places or events in Upstate New York that take us back to a specific time or a place in our lives. The following gallery will more than likely do just that - as we've been able to obtain a massive gallery of quality photos taken from inside the iconic Latham Circle Mall, just a short time before it was demolished in 2013. How many of these stores, salons, restaurants, and shops do you recognize? See the images below!
glensfallschronicle.com

Hooked on Food Truck Corral!

The hardest part of Thursdays is choosing what to eat at the Food Truck Corral at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls. My group of friends takes a lap around the building to start, as each week the vendors change slightly. We scope out what we want to eat and drink before we hop in line.
Hot 99.1

Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend

If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
Q 105.7

Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region

Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
