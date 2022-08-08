Galaxy Digital loses $554 million, Celsius won't rehire CFO, and U.S. bans Tornado Cash: CNBC Crypto World

Murder rates in the U.S. increased 30% between 2019 and 2020, the largest year-over-year jump on record. That pace slowed to a 6% rate during the following year, and preliminary data from big cities suggests the murder rate may be dropping in 2022. The pandemic was a major catalyst in the increase, but it's not the only factor. Watch the video above to learn why homicide rates have been rising in the U.S. and what we can do to reverse the trend.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO