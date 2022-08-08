Galaxy Digital loses $554 million, Celsius won't rehire CFO, and U.S. bans Tornado Cash: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
CNBC
What to do with your money when inflation is high, according to a 27-year-old former stock trader on track to earn $1 million this year
Although the inflation rate dropped 0.6% in July from its June peak, prices are still high. And Americans can feel it in everyday life, from gas to grocery prices to travel costs. There will likely be difficult times ahead, says Lauren Simmons, a 27-year-old former stock trader on track to...
CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
CNBC
Dutch detain suspected developer of crypto mixer Tornado Cash
Dutch authorities on Friday said they had arrested a 29-year-old man believed to be a developer for the crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, which the United States put on its sanctions list this week. The U.S. sanctions announced on Monday followed allegations that Tornado Cash was helping conceal billions in...
CNBC
An unusual deal gave Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin $8.5 million in stock. He paid $0 in tax on it.
In January 2020, Glenn Youngkin, now the Republican governor of Virginia, got some welcome news. A complex corporate transaction had gone through at the Carlyle Group, the powerful private equity company that Youngkin led as co-chief executive. Under the deal, approved by the Carlyle board and code-named "Project Phoenix," he began receiving $8.5 million worth of Carlyle stock, tax-free, according to court documents.
CNBC
Tornado Cash developer detained, Core Scientific cuts jobs, and BlackRock's bitcoin bet: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Santiago Portela, CEO of Fitchin, discusses BlackRock's new private bitcoin trust and the trend of major asset management firms betting on crypto.
CNBC
U.S. is ‘not going anywhere,’ Middle East envoy says, as China’s Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia
The U.S. on Friday disputed claims that a forthcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia signals America's waning influence in the Middle East. "The United States is a vital partner to not only Saudi Arabia but each of the countries in the region," Tim Lenderking, special envoy for Yemen, told CNBC.
CNBC
Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money
Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
CNBC
Inflation is peaking, and that is ‘nirvana’ for stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is finally peaking, which is good news for stocks that have been trampled in recent months. "The stock market … totally saw peak inflation coming," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is peaking, which...
CNBC
Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over
Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC
With a stellar quarter, Disney proves it's a much different company than Netflix
Disney (DIS) reported a strong fiscal third quarter Wednesday after the bell. Revenue increased 26% year over year to $21.504 billion, beating estimates of $20.994 billion, according to FactSet. Disney's direct-to-consumer subscriber growth was a positive surprise, too. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.09 exceeded estimates of $0.97.
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Buying real estate in the metaverse is 'the dumbest' idea ever
Buying digital land in the metaverse may not be the best use of your money, according to billionaire investor Mark Cuban. Although Cuban is a well-documented cryptocurrency enthusiast, he called purchasing virtual real estate in the metaverse "the dumbest s--- ever" in a recent interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel.
CNBC
S&P 500 closes flat, Nasdaq dips as market comeback rally takes a breather
Stocks struggled for direction on Thursday as investors mulled another better-than-expected inflation report. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.58% to end the day at 12,779.91. The Dow nudged upward by 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,336.67. The three major averages opened the session higher but lost steam as the day progressed.
CNBC
Why murder rates have been rising in the U.S.
Murder rates in the U.S. increased 30% between 2019 and 2020, the largest year-over-year jump on record. That pace slowed to a 6% rate during the following year, and preliminary data from big cities suggests the murder rate may be dropping in 2022. The pandemic was a major catalyst in the increase, but it's not the only factor. Watch the video above to learn why homicide rates have been rising in the U.S. and what we can do to reverse the trend.
CNBC
Buying a car and want to go electric? Inflation Reduction Act extends $7,500 tax credit — but with price, income caps
Among the limitations for a car to be eligible for the tax credit would be its price — no more than $55,000 for sedans and $80,000 for SUVs and trucks. A new tax credit worth a maximum $4,000 for used electric vehicles would be implemented. Additional vehicle requirements could...
CNBC
The CEOs of Disney and Devon Energy deliver upbeat outlooks to CNBC
The CEOs of two Club holdings spoke to CNBC on Thursday: Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) Bob Chapek and Devon Energy's (DVN) Rick Moncrief. Drug stocks are sliding on fears of Zantac lawsuits — here's what it means for JNJ.
CNBC
Gas is cheaper but groceries are not: How to save as food inflation jumps at the fastest pace since 1979
Food costs climbed 1.1% in July, bringing the year-over-year gain to 10.9%, according to the latest government data. These five tips can help you save money on groceries as food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. To feel the effects of inflation, just go to the supermarket. Although inflation,...
CNBC
Want to buy a house but can't afford it right now? A financial expert offers advice to Gen Zers and Millennials
The low-interest-rate environment we experienced in 2020 and 2021 made it an ideal time to enter the housing market and snag a reasonable mortgage despite the concurrent increase in house prices. While those who were lucky enough to take advantage of this rare opportunity likely had savings on the sidelines...
CNBC
Biden senior advisor Anita Dunn has to divest investment portfolio worth between $16.8 million and $48.2 million to avoid conflicts
The almost 20 listed clients once represented by Biden aide Anita Dunn include AT&T, Micron, American Clean Power Association, Lyft, Pivotal Ventures, Pfizer, Salesforce and Reddit. The disclosure also shows dozens of stock holdings owned by Dunn, including previous call and put options tied to the S&P 500, corporate and...
CNBC
Friday, August 12, 2022: Why this sector is strong on falling oil prices
Jeff Marks breaks down the action he's seeing in the market in relation to falling oil prices. He also takes a look ahead into some of next week's earnings reports.
