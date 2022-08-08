Bryce Perkins: Rams QB of the Future?

As Matthew Stafford enters his 14th season, the Rams may soon need to start looking toward who's the future at quarterback.

Bryce Perkins has yet to throw a regular-season pass as he enters his third year with the Los Angeles Rams, but he's a Super Bowl champion all the same.

But the 25-year-old has had his chance to shine in the preseason last year and stepped up well, leaving room to wonder what his career trajectory looks like as a future starter for the Rams once quarterback Matthew Stafford hangs up his cleats.

Last year, in the first three-game preseason in league history, Perkins got three starts and was the only Rams quarterback to play in the final two contests.

In total, he went 56-91 passing for 451 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick. He also rushed 22 times for 114 yards. Coach Sean McVay has been impressed with Perkins, and said fans should expect similar playing time for the former Virginia Cavalier in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

"I’ve been very pleased with him," McVay said Saturday at training camp. "He's got a great way about himself and all the reps that he's getting out here is going to serve him well. I think you're going to see that reflected in the way he plays in the preseason. It's great.

It's just preseason numbers, but Perkins' promising mobility and experience in the system make him a valuable piece that the Rams could benefit from holding on to.

Perkins threw for 6,210 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 21 picks in two seasons at Virginia. The passing production was solid, but his 439 career carries for 1,629 rush yards and 20 touchdowns stood out.

As Stafford enters his 14th season, the Rams may soon need to start looking at who's the future at the position, and Perkins' potential combined with a clear faith from the coaching staff makes him a strong eventual option. The opportunity to be mobile won't be as plentiful in the NFL, but having that weapon in the back pocket makes him more intriguing than a quarterback like John Wolford, whose handful of regular-season experience is valuable but likely isn't worth investing in.

Perkins is fixing to be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Stafford and Wolford to begin the year. But in practice, McVay said he's been impressed with him as he handles the first-team pass rush led by superstar Aaron Donald, giving the raw signal-caller valuable reps against one of the best defenders in NFL history.

“Yeah, so I think the first thing is, I've been really pleased with Bryce and in a lot of these situations, especially when our second line is having to block Aaron and some of our guys up front, it's a free for all at times," McVay said. So I think just being able to play through some tough downs. (I) think he's gotten more and more comfortable even with just his ability to communicate the play, break the huddle, go tip to tip with the formation and manage the overall operation and the outfit."

Of course, ask McVay, and he'll tell you he's focussed on repeat Super Bowls with Stafford as the do-or-die quarterback.

But with his confidence in Perkins steadily growing, the idea of the Rams grooming their next franchise signal-caller from within is an intriguing one.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.