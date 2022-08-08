ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police need help finding missing 38-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Missing 73-year-old woman found safe

SAN ANTONIO – Update: Frances “Frankie” Bowling, who disappeared last week, has been found safe, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Original: San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man accused of kidnapping and choking ex-girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of kidnapping his on-and-off girlfriend, after she began ignoring him over suspicions he had cheated. According to arrest paperwork, 45-year-old Stephan Collins choked and assaulted the 44-year-old victim when she arrived home, kidnapped her, and then drove her to a home in Converse.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say. Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Update on the trial of an accused ax murderer from 2020

SAN ANTONIO - New details on the trial of an accused ax murderer, two years after the gruesome killing of a San Antonio woman. Prosecutors say Rafael Castillo used an ax to kill 31-year-old Nicole Perry back in 2020. Her dismembered body was found by trash crews in Southeast Bexar...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

