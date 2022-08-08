Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio mother missing for nearly 16 years, Help Us Find: Susie Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department continues to search for missing mom Susie Ruiz. "This has case been active for 16 years at this point, we're just hoping if anbody knows anything, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, spokesperson with SAPD. Ruiz, a mother of 5 was 36 years...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need help finding missing 38-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
KSAT 12
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch
SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect who robbed Northside smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who stole several items from a Northside smoke shop. The robbery happened Monday at Hazel Sky Smoke Shop off San Pedro Avenue near North Star Mall, according to the police. Police say the suspect asked an employee to show...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for who shot to death 2 teenagers at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the community to help bring a killer or killers of two teenagers to justice. The deadly shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on July 29 at the Union Pines Apartments off Pleasanton Road near West Gerald Avenue on the South Side. Police said...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop on the North Side. Police said a man walked into Hazel Sky Smoke Shop at 7071 San Pedro on August 8 and asked an employee to show him multiple items.
KSAT 12
Missing 73-year-old woman found safe
SAN ANTONIO – Update: Frances “Frankie” Bowling, who disappeared last week, has been found safe, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Original: San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last...
news4sanantonio.com
Man getting order at food truck shot dead during carjacking, police search for suspects
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed during a recent car jacking and police need your help to bring the killers to justice. The deadly incident happened just before 3 a.m. on July 31 in the parking lot near a food truck off South Flores Street near Beatrice Avenue on the South Side.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
KSAT 12
Man accused of shooting woman’s car five times; steering wheel stopped bullet, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he allegedly shot at a woman as she drove away from his house. An arrest warrant affidavit states that 28-year-old Paul Riojas opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle five times on June 14. The woman...
KSAT 12
Have you seen her? Bexar County deputies searching for woman who disappeared 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a 38-year-old woman has entered day three and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday. She has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder, has green eyes and blonde hair.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of kidnapping and choking ex-girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of kidnapping his on-and-off girlfriend, after she began ignoring him over suspicions he had cheated. According to arrest paperwork, 45-year-old Stephan Collins choked and assaulted the 44-year-old victim when she arrived home, kidnapped her, and then drove her to a home in Converse.
KTSA
Dozens of shots fired in neighborhood on San Antonio’s West side, wounding a man while he slept
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever fired dozens of shots in a West side neighborhood, resulting in a man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face. It was just before 3 A.M. Thursday in the 700 block of South San Bernardo...
KTSA
Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say. Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
KTSA
Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning. FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drive-by shooting at barbecue gathering, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting up a man’s vehicle during a barbecue. An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, people were having a gathering at a house when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Edward Trevino, drove by and opened fire.
news4sanantonio.com
Update on the trial of an accused ax murderer from 2020
SAN ANTONIO - New details on the trial of an accused ax murderer, two years after the gruesome killing of a San Antonio woman. Prosecutors say Rafael Castillo used an ax to kill 31-year-old Nicole Perry back in 2020. Her dismembered body was found by trash crews in Southeast Bexar...
