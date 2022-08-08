Read full article on original website
Auxiliary hopes to financially assist WCSO Mounted Unit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff Detective Toddi Fitzmier collects her horse Lacey to saddle up for the Sheriff’s Mounted Unit. While Toddi has been on the unit for six years. Lacey has been working for two years. The training does not happen overnight. “We had to take...
Washoe County School District announces mileage reimbursement program
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has announced a mileage reimbursement program. The program is for families willing to drive their students to school during weeks when WCSD transportation is not available. In a press release, the district said:. “We know the difficulties that the issues...
The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on Arlington Avenue Bridges Project
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing the process of replacing the Arlington Avenue Bridges over the Truckee River and is seeking additional input from the community. The RTC is inviting the community to participate in person at a community meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022...
Washoe County Bomb Squad called after suspicious package found in ditch
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad was called around noon Tuesday for a report of a suspicious package. The package was found by a Caltrans worker in a ditch near U.S. 395 East and Johnstonville Road. The highway was closed temporarily as a precaution, and nearby businesses were evacuated.
