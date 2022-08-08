ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

treasurecoast.com

Village of Port Salerno

Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
BOCANEWSNOW

Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
St. Lucie County Hosts Housing Law Clinic Aug. 11

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host another Housing Law Clinic for tenets, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Anyone with...
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical wave less favorable for gradual development

A tropical wave is still producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic Ocean, and environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said gradual development is still possible during the next few days, but nothing more than a tropical wave. Next...
veronews.com

In Memory: Aug. 8

Robert Van Saun, age 75, passed away July 21, 2022 at VNA Hospice House. He was born September 16, 1946 in Teaneck, NJ to the late David and Inez Van Saun. Robert is survived by his wife, Judy Van Saun. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther...
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus

Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
