New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach
Two new dog parks have opened: one for large dogs and another for small pups in Royal Palm Beach. These parks replace the former dog park at the same location.
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County, FL (August 8, 2022) –St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.
Safety improvements completed at deadly St. Lucie Co. intersection
St. Lucie County commissioners held a ribbon cutting after the completion of safety improvements following a series of deadly crashes at a dangerous intersection.
THINGS TO DO: Top 10 Best Freshwater Fishing Spots Along Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast is known for its beautiful beaches and the world-famous Indian River Lagoon, but did you know it’s also home to some fantastic freshwater fishing lakes?. With world-class bass, crappie, and panfish opportunities at your doorstep it’s yet another reason why this...
Portside Breakfast and Lunch to Open in West Palm Beach
Get ready for pancakes, bennies, handhelds and more
Village of Port Salerno
Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
Port St. Lucie: What to Expect During the Last Weeks of Waste Pro’s Contract
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 9, 2022: Port St. Lucie’s waste-service contract with Waste Pro is coming to an end in a few weeks and the city has issued an advisory to residents about what to expect until the new service provider takes over. In their advisory the...
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
New program helps Port St. Lucie residents find affordable housing
We're told home ownership is part of the American dream, however, today's housing market makes it feel more like a pipe dream for many.
Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
St. Lucie County Hosts Housing Law Clinic Aug. 11
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host another Housing Law Clinic for tenets, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Anyone with...
Tropical wave less favorable for gradual development
A tropical wave is still producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic Ocean, and environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said gradual development is still possible during the next few days, but nothing more than a tropical wave. Next...
In Memory: Aug. 8
Robert Van Saun, age 75, passed away July 21, 2022 at VNA Hospice House. He was born September 16, 1946 in Teaneck, NJ to the late David and Inez Van Saun. Robert is survived by his wife, Judy Van Saun. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther...
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus
Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Why has it been so dry in South Florida? What to know as hurricane season ramps up
Aside from a few isolated downpours, the grounds of Palm Beach County have been significantly drier than normal this rainy season, but that's likely to change as peak hurricane season ramps up. Since May 15, rainfall in Palm Beach County is nearly 4 inches lower than normal for this time...
Attention PSL Residents! Do not miss a single update from FCC Environmental Services!
Attention PSL Residents! Do not miss a single update from FCC Environmental Services!. FCC Environmental Services will become the City’s new solid waste hauler Sept. 5, and we want to make sure residents don’t miss a single update about their new service. Sign up for solid waste text...
Florida Today: Melbourne motel abruptly tells tenants to move out, worrying officials
Melbourne landscaper Alfred Pellegrino moved into Riders on the Storm Inn in January, renting a room at the aging U.S. 1 weekly-rental motel while battling numbness in his hands — a threat to his livelihood. Like his fellow tenants, Pellegrino unexpectedly learned last week that the motel is shutting...
