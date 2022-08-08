Read full article on original website
Wisconsin sees decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Marinette, Door and Brown counties remain in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor...
Winnebago County reports increase in overdose deaths for second consecutive year
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Winnebago County is reporting an increase in overdose deaths for the second year in a row. According to the county's annual overdose fatality review, 41 people died in the county due to drug overdose in 2021. This is an 11% increase compared to 2020. Fentanyl is...
Shawano Co. campground owner who posted $16,900 bail: "I am officially homeless"
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping for missing...
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge committed a man accused of targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim's race to life in a mental institution Thursday. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional...
Judge increases woman's bond after toddler died of fentanyl poisoning
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are charged...
Oshkosh apartment fire displaces 14
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fourteen people are displaced after an apartment fire in Oshkosh. Crews were called to Court Tower at 100 Court Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. Arriving crews found a small fire that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system on the ninth floor. Due to the amount of...
Suspect charged in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County -- murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, of Weyauwega, was charged with two counts of...
Bonduel announces surprise decision to sell its library
BONDUEL (WLUK) -- Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington Street near...
Manitowoc to offer $5,000 sign-on bonuses to address teacher shortage
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses in its attempts to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district is offering $5,000 for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-23 positions. It's also offering $1,000 for people hired as support staff, which includes classroom aides and custodians.
U.S. Venture Open raises nearly $5 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON (WLUK) -- U.S. Venture surpassed their goal of $4.6 million with its annual U.S. Venture Open fundraiser. With hundreds of partners, golfers and volunteers, the company raised $4.8 million. The event brought in over 1,200 attendees and 900 golfers. It's the nation's largest one-day charity event. After golf, the...
Outagamie County to spend $3.5M in ARPA money for affordable housing
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Outagamie County has made plans to spend $14.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, $3.5 million of which will be put towards affordable housing. "If you're making $15 an hour, half of your disposable income -- half of it -- is going to housing," said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. "We have a big problem."
DOJ investigating officer involved shooting in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident happened in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Friday night just before 7:30. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside and away...
Fake firearm trend could pose grave danger to law enforcement; public
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Another incident of facsimile firearms being found by law enforcement has happened. This time, it was at Appleton’s Erb Park Pool. Fake or real, when you’re a law enforcement officer left to decide, it’s a split second decision and a dangerous one at that.
Green Bay murder suspect moved to different Alabama jail
BREWTON, Ala. (WLUK) -- A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart from...
Green Bay reports higher-than-anticipated voter turnout in August primary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay saw a higher-than-anticipated voter turnout during the August primary elections. Officials say the unofficial number of votes cast Tuesday in the city is 15,015. That's up from 2020, where 14,646 ballots were cast and in 2018, there were 12,102 votes cast. The voter turnout...
Crews put out fire at educational facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- No one was inside at the time of a fire at an educational facility in Appleton. Crews were called to the building in the 2300 block of E. Lourdes Drive before 11 p.m. Thursday. The call indicated a smoke detector was going off. First arriving crews saw...
Man arrested after robbing Oshkosh area business
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
Two Rivers student's death deemed an accident
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- The Two Rivers Police has completed its investigation regarding the death of a Two Rivers High School student. The Manitowoc County Coroner's office reports the manner of death as an accident, and the immediate cause of death as drowning. The office, along with the Two Rivers police, have concluded the investigation, which began on Feb. 8.
Man found dead along riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN (WLUK) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
