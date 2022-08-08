ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot

JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
