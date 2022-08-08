Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Popculture
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas
A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot
JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
Trina’s niece shot dead in Miami as family say rapper known as Baby Suga was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
THE niece of rapper Trina has died after being shot and killed in Miami as her family says she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time". The victim, whom relatives call Baby Suga, was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Miami. More to follow...For the latest news...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her
GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
Gang member Antwone Brown arrested, now facing drug charges
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department's gang unit arrested Antwone Brown, 35, on several charges. Police said Brown is a known gang member. Saying he "hit all the major drug groups," police found two guns, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, cocaine, and PCP during his arrest. Brown now faces a charge...
rollingout.com
Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper
On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin
The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch
The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
People
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa
More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
BET
Woman at Center of Emmett Till Killing Claims She 'Always Felt Like A Victim'
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey. Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
R. Kelly Experiencing Nightmares, Flashbacks After Inmate Attacked Him In Cell, Doctor Reveals
R. Kelly told his doctor he has trouble sleeping inside his cell after he was targeted by another inmate who kicked him in the face repeatedly, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell report written by Kelly’s doctor and was submitted to the court ahead of his sentencing last month.
Instagram model Courtney Clenney charged with murdering boyfriend
Social media model Courtney Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder over the April death of her boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Thursday. Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. At a press conference Tuesday, Rundle described an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" between the couple that began in November 2020. According to Clenney's arrest warrant, there had been "multiple incidents of domestic violence from both sides" during the relationship. She said that security staff at the building documented "many instances" of loud arguments between...
