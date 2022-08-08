ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead after monsoon swift water rescue near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person has died after they were found in a flood channel during monsoonal weather Thursday night. Clark County Fire Department said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road, near the Mandalay Bay Hotel. CCFD said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department requested their help for a person in a flood channel during the storm that hit the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.
Second body found near Las Vegas Strip in flood channel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
Ryan Fellows Dead after Fiery Car Crash on Las Vegas Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

‘Street Outlaws’ Star Killed in Car Accident During Filming. The incident happened on August 7th, just after 12:20 a.m., on Las Vegas Boulevard. According to reports, Fellows racing in a gold Nissan 240z, while filming for a series called “Street Outlaws”. For reasons currently unknown, Fellows lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled over and caught fire.
