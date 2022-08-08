Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
Driver was going 78 mph down Las Vegas Strip before fatal crash: police
A suspected impaired driver was traveling nearly 80 mph down the Las Vegas Strip when she collided with another car, killing its driver, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Las Vegas police: Deadly DUI suspect went grocery shopping after fatal crash
A Las Vegas man hit and killed a person crossing a street and then went grocery store, telling police he would go back to the crash site after shopping, officers with Las Vegas Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after monsoon swift water rescue near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person has died after they were found in a flood channel during monsoonal weather Thursday night. Clark County Fire Department said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road, near the Mandalay Bay Hotel. CCFD said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department requested their help for a person in a flood channel during the storm that hit the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.
Second body found in flood channel after Las Vegas storm, found by news crews
One body was found in a flood channel after a storm on Thursday night. Friday, Channel 13 news crews discovered a second body while investigating a story before alerting authorities.
Police: One person dead after getting caught in flood channel
One person has been declared deceased after being found in a flood channel during Thursday night’s storm.
Police: Woman dead after crash on East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas
One woman is dead after a crash in Las Vegas on Thursday despite life-saving efforts. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit.
3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas
One 3-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries obtained during a collision with a 2022 Toyota Highlander.
1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
A two-vehicle crash was reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on early Thursday in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. According to the evidence found by the surveillance video and witnesses at the scene, a 2019 Nissan Versa halted, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the intersection with Resorts World.
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
Driver arrested for going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone
Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
A man darting through stopped traffic on West Flamingo Road in the southwest valley early Friday was critically injured when he was hit by a car, police said.
Las Vegas man accused of DUI hits pedestrian, crashes into 3 other cars after Tinder date: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is facing several charges, including DUI, after allegedly hitting a pedestrian before driving off and hitting three other cars. Luis Burciaga-Nunez was arrested after one of several pedestrian crashes on Tuesday morning. According to his arrest report, he struck the pedestrian with the front of his car […]
news3lv.com
Troopers offer advice for drivers after road rage shooting on Las Vegas freeway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is in custody after a road rage incident on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Marcus Herbert was arrested after he allegedly shot at another car, hitting its wheel and disabling it, while on I-15 near Starr Avenue. The victim was able...
Second body found near Las Vegas Strip in flood channel
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
L.A. Weekly
Ryan Fellows Dead after Fiery Car Crash on Las Vegas Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
‘Street Outlaws’ Star Killed in Car Accident During Filming. The incident happened on August 7th, just after 12:20 a.m., on Las Vegas Boulevard. According to reports, Fellows racing in a gold Nissan 240z, while filming for a series called “Street Outlaws”. For reasons currently unknown, Fellows lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled over and caught fire.
AMBER Alert issued to Las Vegas valley
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police say ‘no danger to public’ after reported Costco incident goes viral
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is advising the community that there is “no danger to the public” after a social media post went viral earlier this week that described an alleged incident at a Costco store. According to Henderson police, officers responded to the...
Las Vegas man accused of fleeing deadly pedestrian crash found hiding in bathtub: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after allegedly running from the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian on Tuesday. Police said James Frasco struck a pedestrian at around 4:30 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Arville Street before driving away. According to his arrest report, he was driving east […]
Semi-truck overturns near US 95, Russell off-ramp
The Nevada State Highway Police are investigating an overturned semi-truck in Henderson.
