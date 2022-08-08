ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Tesla Driver Chases Pickup Truck Across San Diego After Hit-&-Run: Police

A pickup truck caused multiple crashes, including with a Tesla and into a house, in a wild spree that involved a chase through San Diego Thursday. San Diego police were first alerted to the black pickup truck when it hit a Tesla in the Point Loma area early Thursday morning. When the pickup truck tried to take off from the scene, the owner of the Tesla started a chase.
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident on University Avenue [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (August 12, 2022) – A motorcycle accident on University Avenue resulted in serious injuries Tuesday afternoon, police said. The collision happened east of Euclid Avenue around 3:30 p.m. According to the investigators, a 50-year-old man on a Kawasaki motorcycle, approached 50th Street while a 67-year-old in...
onscene.tv

FSP Tow Truck Driver Saves Woman in Fiery Crash | San Ysidro

08.10.2022 | 7:30 AM | SAN YSIDRO – A witness told us that the female driver of the Toyota 4Runner lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons as she was transitioning from the westbound I-905 to the northbound I-5. Her Toyota went head-on into a eucalyptus tree. 4...
