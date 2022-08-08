Read full article on original website
Related
onscene.tv
Hit & Run Pursuit Ends With Several Vehicles And House Hit | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The owner of a Tesla in Pt. Loma started to pursue 4 males in a truck after they hit his parked vehicle and then took off. The pursuit went into Birdland, where the male driver in the truck lost control as he was turning from Meadowlark Ridge onto Blue Jay Dr.
onscene.tv
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
Two in custody after police chase leads to crash in El Cajon
Two people are in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Man killed after shooting near La Mesa gas station
One man was killed in La Mesa Friday after an altercation escalated to a shooting, La Mesa Police Department confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead after crashing into light pole in National City
A person is dead after their car crashed into a light pole in San Diego's National City area Friday afternoon.
Driver killed when car crashes into signal pole
A 29-year-old driver was killed Friday when his vehicle crashed into a signal pole in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.
Man shot, killed outside La Mesa gas station
A La Mesa resident is dead after an altercation turned into gunshots at a Speedway gas station. Police are still trying to understand the motive.
Vehicle hits, kills bicyclist in Escondido
The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Tesla Driver Chases Pickup Truck Across San Diego After Hit-&-Run: Police
A pickup truck caused multiple crashes, including with a Tesla and into a house, in a wild spree that involved a chase through San Diego Thursday. San Diego police were first alerted to the black pickup truck when it hit a Tesla in the Point Loma area early Thursday morning. When the pickup truck tried to take off from the scene, the owner of the Tesla started a chase.
NBC San Diego
Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Smash-and-Grab Burglary in East County San Diego
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home during broad daylight last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The daring smash-and-grab played out in a span of six minutes. The...
L.A. Weekly
Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident on University Avenue [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 12, 2022) – A motorcycle accident on University Avenue resulted in serious injuries Tuesday afternoon, police said. The collision happened east of Euclid Avenue around 3:30 p.m. According to the investigators, a 50-year-old man on a Kawasaki motorcycle, approached 50th Street while a 67-year-old in...
Suspect arrested after 87-year-old man found dead in Scripps Ranch pool
A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a swimming pool last week, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Scripps Ranch Man, 87, Found Dead in Nearly Empty Pool Had Restraining Order Against Suspect: Police
A man already in jail for allegedly violating a restraining order filed against him by an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing the octogenarian and leaving his body in the victim's backyard swimming pool. Jeffrey Smith, 60, will face a charge of first-degree murder in...
Four arrested after truck crashes into house, multiple vehicles
Four men were taken into custody while trying to flee from police after the driver of a truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a house early Thursday morning, according to San Diego Police Department.
onscene.tv
FSP Tow Truck Driver Saves Woman in Fiery Crash | San Ysidro
08.10.2022 | 7:30 AM | SAN YSIDRO – A witness told us that the female driver of the Toyota 4Runner lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons as she was transitioning from the westbound I-905 to the northbound I-5. Her Toyota went head-on into a eucalyptus tree. 4...
Shooting in La Mesa leaves 1 dead
La Mesa Police say a 44-year-old died Friday morning after being shot during an argument outside of a gas station.
Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in Scripps Ranch swimming pool
A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 87-year-old man was found dead in a swimming pool at a Scripps Ranch home earlier this month.
Allied Gardens man, new father in critical condition after PB shooting
Loved ones of an Allied Gardens man are keeping vigil, five days after he and two others were shot in a Pacific Beach alley.
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
Crimestoppers: 3 Burglars wanted for stealing nearly $10K from home in El Cajon
San Diego County Crimestoppers has released images to the public in hopes of identifying three men suspected of breaking into an El Cajon home and stealing nearly $9,000 and property last month.
Comments / 2