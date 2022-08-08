Read full article on original website
CAMBRIDGE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes held his first campaign rally of the general election Thursday at a dairy farm in Cambridge, using a 15-minute speech to supporters to push a message that, as U.S. senator, he will work to create a better Wisconsin for people across the state — not just in the city’s urban hubs.
