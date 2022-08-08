ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planet Hulk gets a sequel as the Hulk returns to Sakaar

By George Marston
The Hulk is returning to Sakaar in a new Planet Hulk title from original writer Greg Pak and artist Manuel Garcia, as the so-called 'Green Scar' is called upon to save Sakaar's future.

Titled Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker, the five-issue limited series taps into the mythos of the original Planet Hulk story from 2006, in which Hulk is exiled to the planet Sakaar by the Illuminati in an attempt to mitigate his destructive impact on the Earth.

In the original Planet Hulk, Hulk becomes the warrior gladiator known as the 'Green Scar,' leading the people of the planet in a rebellion against their brutal rulers before returning home.

In Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker, Hulk returns to Sakaar 1,000 years in the future, summoned by a "girl with green skin" to help rescue her brother from "apocalyptic cultists." However, the Hulk she finds may be the so-called Worldbreaker of Sakaaran legend who will destroy the planet.

Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Working on Planet Hulk remains one of the greatest experiences I've ever had in storytelling," Pak said. "We're exploring big emotional stories that pay off the huge themes of the Hulk and the Green Scar that I've built over many years through all my Hulk stories. In a time of change and crisis, what do we do with the power we have, and how do we handle the terrifying repercussions?"

The original Planet Hulk has become one of the most popular Hulk stories ever, with adaptations in its own animated feature as well as forming part of the core plot of the film Thor: Ragnarok.

Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker goes on sale November 30.

The original 'Planet Hulk' is Newsarama's pick for the second- best Hulk story of all time .

