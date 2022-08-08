Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Federline Posts Videos Of Britney Spears Arguing With Sons
Now that she's out of her conservatorship and recently married, Britney Spears should be having the time of her life. It has been reported that the singer has a new song with Elton John on the way, and as she eases back into music, her devoted fanbase waits patiently for her return. However, things at home may not be as peaceful as Spears's supporters may believe now that her ex-husband Kevin Federline has aired out their personal business.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyga Samples Lil Flip On "Sunshine" Ft. Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke
Usually, Tyga's appearance on a New Music Friday comes with a twerk anthem or party track that is poised for turnt-up playlists, but this time, the rapper partnered with Jhené Aiko and added a posthumous verse from Pop Smoke for a song that was more on the sweeter side. We often get caught up in summer jams that are our soundtracks to being "back outside," but those summer romances also make for the perfect inspiration for artists.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Gets First Gold-Certified Singles
All eyes have been on Beyoncé the past couple weeks as she released her house-influenced record Renaissance. The album had done extremely well, setting 2022 sales records. Meanwhile, another member of the Carter family is seeing some success this week as well. Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyoncé and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Says He Thought Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Would Last After He "Accepted Her Flaws"
Boosie is back with yet another Vlad TV interview. For a while now, it has seemed that the two collaborate every time something major takes place. Whether he's dishing out his own personal business or talking about scandal within the entertainment industry, the rapper has no problem voicing his opinion.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joycelyn Savage Alleges She’s Carrying Fiancé R. Kelly’s Baby In New Tell-All Book
Even from behind bars, R. Kelly’s name continues to be linked to troubling reports regarding his past victims – most notably, his alleged fiancée, Jocelyn Savage, is claiming in a new book that she’s pregnant with the disgraced R&B singer’s child. As the NY Post reports, the 26-year-old published her 11-page tell-all on Friday (August 12), detailing how her relationship with the sex offender came to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"
Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Jackson's Estate & Sony Music Reach Settlement Over Alleged Fake Music
In 2010, Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, Michael, came out. Fans across the globe were ecstatic to hear unreleased music from the King of Pop, but upon listening, many believed the vocals on the records weren't his. For a while, many alluded that it was simply a conspiracy theory, but MJ's estate took the matter rather seriously.
hotnewhiphop.com
Missy Elliott Is Humbled After Learning Hometown Names Street After Her
Hometown heroes are often celebrated in the cities that helped shape them into the successes that they are, and Portsmouth is making sure Missy Elliott continues to feel appreciated. The renowned innovator has been long awarded for her decades of unmatched contributions to the entertainment industry, including receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Missy has topped the charts, written and produced classics, created visuals and choreography that has inspired millions of dancers, and now, she will have a street named after her in her hometown.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Busta Rhymes To Be Honored As An Icon At The 2022 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards
Busta Rhymes will be honored as a BMI Icon at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards, next month. The ceremony will be taking place in Miami at LIV Nightclub on September 7. BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton will be in attendance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Brings Mystery Woman To Home In Malibu
Kanye West has been taking a step back from the public eye as of late. While he is spotted in public from time to time, it is clear that he is not going out of his way to be seen. Instead, he is simply living his day-to-day life and going about his business.
hotnewhiphop.com
Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Shop For Jewelry In Italy & Appear To Check Out Rings
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were spotted in Bellagio, Italy on Wednesday shopping at a jewelry store, where TMZ reports that they seemed to take a look at engagement rings. The outlet reports that witnesses confirmed they primarily spent their time shopping for necklaces and other items, but did take a peek at the rings.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Run The Jewels Perform Stripped-Back Version Of "A Few Words For The Firing Squad" On "Late Show"
Run The Jewels, the critically acclaimed duo made up of El-P and Killer Mike, have never shied away from getting political. They were among the over 600 musicians who called for a boycott of Israel after the country besieged Gaza last year. Their fourth album, RTJ4, came out in June of 2020, near the height of the Black Lives Matter protests that seized the United States following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Much of the album directly addressed the injustices that were being protested.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Says Ashanti "Ran Like A Cockroach" When He Was Arrested
Irv Gotti says that Ashanti, who was signed to his record label, Murder Inc. Records, "ran like a cockroach" after he was arrested for laundering money for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the legendary Supreme Team. Speaking with Page Six, Gotti said that he felt betrayed by the singer after the incident back in 2005.
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Relli In “Intensive Therapy” After Being Labeled A “Rat” In A$AP Rocky Shooting
Months after A$AP Rocky was unexpectedly apprehended at LAX airport while returning from a trip to Barbados with his then-pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, TMZ has received further information surrounding the previous Hollywood shooting that led to the rapper’s arrest. Just a few days ago, it was reported that the alleged...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow Is Still Trying To Manifest An André 3000 Collab
We haven't heard much from Jack Harlow's camp in recent weeks, but the rapper popped up on the Today show this morning (August 12). After an epic rollout of his last project Come Home The Kids Miss You, Harlow is preparing for the launch of his tour with the City Girls. Things kick off in just a few weeks, and with that on the horizon, the rapper visited Today for a Citi Concert Series outdoor performance of his single, "Nail Tech."
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Drops "Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind" Ft. Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle & More
We've been hearing a lot about this record in recent months and The Game has been preparing for its release for some time. The Los Angeles icon is never one to shirk away from controversy or remarks that could ruffle feathers, and during this record's rollout, Game took to interviews where he didn't hesitate to share his thoughts. Most recently, he even antagonized Eminem by commenting on the Detroit emcee's daughter's photo, and it was a moment that further drew attention to Game's latest arrival, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
Comments / 0