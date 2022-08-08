Let your stuff hang around without making a mess with this genius organizer set. Just as with living spaces, desk space is a limited resource that is almost impossible to expand once it has been made, at least horizontally. That’s why modular desks are so popular because they often let you upsize or downsize, depending on your need. Modular desk accessories are also en vogue, especially the ones that can perform multiple functions, but those inevitably run you out of space as well. It sometimes almost feels like a waste to devote some of that precious space to things that won’t stay there for a long time, like papers you need to file, the book you’re reading, or even the cables you need to charge your phone. That’s why this organizer rack is pretty smart in utilizing a part of a table that is often taken for granted or even ignored, the edge.

