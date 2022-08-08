ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

yankodesign.com

These magnetic lamps combine to form beautiful lighting sculptures

Everyone needs light, especially when the day gets dark. Lighting, however, doesn’t need to be plain or boring, serving a functional need and nothing else. Lamps offer the opportunity to make a visual statement in a room, to give more than just light but also life. They can be as elaborate as an elegant chandelier or as simple as a minimalist desk lamp. Some can even be both, switching between simple and complex in just a few seconds. This concept design for a modular set of three lamps try to offer that kind of flexibility, delivering a simple yet beautiful desk lamp when needed and a piece of sculptural art when wanted, all without dealing with messy wires, screws, or adhesives.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#The Steamer#Design#Steaming#Garment
Taste Of Home

This Genius Single-Serve Coffee Maker Doesn’t Need Paper Filters or Pods

We’re always on the hunt for the best coffee products to become our own baristas and coffee subscription boxes to ensure we’re ~properly~ caffeinated for any adventure. So, when we discovered the Hamilton Beach Scoop single-serve coffee maker we knew we’d met our match for easy mornings filled with delicious coffee. You know, the kind that’s rich, full-bodied and free of floating coffee grounds in your mug.
LIFESTYLE
Odyssey

What is 'smart' in Smart Bed?

A smart bed collects information about how people are sleeping using sensors and other technology. It enhances sleep by using this information to self-adjust. Smart technology is present in almost every part of people's lives, including the workplace, living room, kitchen, dining room, and even the bedroom. People should consider a smart bed if they enjoy lounging in bed and never want to get out.
ELECTRONICS
Mens Journal

Everyday Carry Essentials: The Gear We Never Leave Home Without

Having a pocketful of essential tools you use often is what the whole everyday carry movement is all about. You need to keep some items close for convenience, or to deal with unexpected emergencies—kind of an extension of the Boy Scout motto of "Be Prepared." The typical everyday carry stash consists of a knife, watch, […]
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric dune buggy is high on style and low on emissions

The original beachcomber, Meyers Manx, is making a comeback as a hot electric dune buggy, and we can’t be more excited. For those who remember, the 1960s dune buggy was built on a modified VW Beetle chassis and sported a fiberglass body kit. It was perfect for desert racing in that era, but unfortunately, the company shut shop in 1971.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Free up space with this modular hanging desk rack

Let your stuff hang around without making a mess with this genius organizer set. Just as with living spaces, desk space is a limited resource that is almost impossible to expand once it has been made, at least horizontally. That’s why modular desks are so popular because they often let you upsize or downsize, depending on your need. Modular desk accessories are also en vogue, especially the ones that can perform multiple functions, but those inevitably run you out of space as well. It sometimes almost feels like a waste to devote some of that precious space to things that won’t stay there for a long time, like papers you need to file, the book you’re reading, or even the cables you need to charge your phone. That’s why this organizer rack is pretty smart in utilizing a part of a table that is often taken for granted or even ignored, the edge.
HOME & GARDEN
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: The Gear Shaping Today’s Conversation

Over the years, Beams and Arc’teryx have come together to recreate Arc’teryx’s popular shells in a wide range of unique colorways. The creations often result in patchworked, immediately-covetable and prominently Arc’teryx-branded bags and jackets– and the Fall Winter 2022 collection is no exception. However, now, to celebrate their 25-year partnership, the two brands will release their exclusive collaboration worldwide for the very first time. Typically, tracking down a specific piece from any Beamx x Arc’teryx collection can be fairly difficult, as the collections typically only retail on the Beams website, where they quickly sell out. This year, fans can try their luck shopping the site or in-person at one of eleven Arc’teryx stores in the US, UK, Canada and China.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

This Bluetooth keyboard with cushion palm rest intends to eliminate population with swollen, painful wrists

I have been using a keyboard for the most part of my work life, which is just short of 15 years now. During this time there have been a range of keyboards I have used and have experienced swollen wrists, tired forearms and sleepless nights. Thankfully there’s never been an episode of Carpal tunnel syndrome. It’s a common condition among many workaholics of the modern era; keyboard is one of the biggest contributors to the problem. Addressing the issue at its heart, a designer has conceived a mechanical keyboard with a cushioned armrest.
ELECTRONICS
Food & Wine

Over 8,800 Amazon Shoppers Love This On-Sale Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder for a Clutter-Free Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kitchen countertops are worth their weight in gold. From rolling out pie dough to chopping veggies for stir fry, having room to work freely in an area that can often be tight is tricky. It's especially a drag when appliances, paper towel holders, and knife stands can take up so much space. If you're struggling to clear up the clutter, you'll definitely want to grab the Dr. Catch Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder. Amazon shoppers rave over its effective design — plus, you can get it for up to 42% off right now.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Metallica-themed turntable jumps on the band’s renaissance

Eighties heavy metal rock band Metallica has been enjoying another renaissance thanks to its music being featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. But for real fans of the band, they never really went away and they have been enjoying their music all this time. For die-hard fans, any memorabilia or Metallica-themed gadgets will be most welcome. And if you have enough money, you’d probably want to have a piece of this Metallica limited edition turntable.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Mattress pad vs mattress topper: which one is best for your sleep?

Mattress toppers and pads are easy options if you want to upgrade your existing bed to make it cooler, more comfortable or supportive. They’re simple to use – just place them on top of your existing mattress to transform it according to your needs. Some of them can be just as luxurious as one of this year’s best mattresses, only they are much, much cheaper. Otherwise, as we’ll explain throughout this mattress pad vs mattress topper comparison, they’re quite different products.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Dyson Is Having an Epic Sale on Some of Their Most Popular Vacuums and Air Purifiers

If you’ve been waffling over investing in one of Dyson’s top-of-the-line vacs or high-end air purifiers, now’s the time. No, you don’t need to wait until Black Friday rolls around to get some great deals on Dyson. Dyson’s summer sale continues into August, and there are still great deals to take advantage of. A new addition to the list of deals this summer is the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan, boasting a savings of almost $200. And if that wasn’t tempting enough, bestsellers such as the cordless V8 Absolute Vacuum, the powerful ball vacuum the Animal 2, and the Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan are among the list of products where you can continue to save hundreds of dollars. Check out each Dyson model on sale outlined below, and make sure to jump on these deals as soon as you can!
ELECTRONICS

