Night two of 2022 Jamboree
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Cleveland working on reps in shotgun. McCallie looking impressive marching the ball down the field for not just one but two short rushing touchdowns. Soddy Daisy and Brainerd getting some 4th down and short in game experience Soddy coming up victorious in this match up.
Dalton looking to build and rekindle rivalries
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF)- It’s really the truest essence of the high school game. It’s community versus community and that’s what this game is all about. These kids aren’t paid to play in so it’s really all about pride. High School football is built in rivalry...
Northwest Whitfield football hoping the family feel will lead to on-field success
TUNNEL HILL, Georgia (WDEF)-Northwest Whitfield football players say they’re basically family since most of them have grown up around each other their entire lives. Saying this is where I grew up. This is where my hometown. This is where the people I’ve known for so long. It’s nice to be playing with my brothers ever since I was way young.
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
Body Found on Grove Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Hosts Food Truck Fridays
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Non-profit “LAUNCH” has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to host Food Truck Fridays at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator is a startup facility in Eastlake that helps caterers, bakers, and other food service entrepreneurs by providing them with access to affordable spaces and quality equipment.
Shot goes through window at Dodson Avenue Health Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shot that hit the Dodson Avenue Health Center Friday morning. It happened just before 9 AM. The bullet went through the window of the building on Dodson Avenue. but did not hit anyone. If you have any information on the case,...
Severe storms lead to flooded roads in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Reports of roads being closed due to the inclement rain spread all throughout the Tennessee Valley from Alton Park to East Ridge. W. 33rd Street in Chattanooga was just one of several roads that became submerged on Wednesday. While some drivers braced themselves and crossed, others...
More To The Story: Vision of Mercy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga native Diane Moore founded “Vision of Mercy” back in May of last year. With a goal of providing non-perishable food bags and other services to the homeless. The organization provides some 100 food bags at least once a month. At different locations. The...
The Partnerships in Industry and Education Innovation Center in Cleveland opened for first event
The Partnerships in Industry and Education Innovation (PIE) Center in Cleveland hosted its first event Thursday afternoon. The Smart Solutions for Smart Factories Expo held by the PIE Center gave a look into the type of innovative tech that PIE center students may be learning. The center is a planned...
City responds to Migrant Bus reports
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
More To The Story with Staley: Electric Truck
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Matt McLelland is the Vice President of Sustainability and Innovation for Covenant Logistics. He’s showing us what he believes to be the first 100 percent Class-8 Battery Electric Truck in Chattanooga. It’s all part of the company’s decarbonization efforts. The drive to go all electric....
Whitfield jury finds Hawk guilty of a second child molestation
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Whitfield County jury today found Charles Baretta Hawk guilty of child molestation. The 43 year old Chatsworth resident had a prior molestation conviction plus two more for failing to register as a sex offender. The victim from the 2006 molestation testified in this trial...
The Inflation Reduction Act passes, and Dalton’s Qcells is ready to see “green” energy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Inflation Reduction Act is supposed to help drive down the costs of products you and I buy everyday. News 12 learned a provision inside the bill is going to help northwest Georgia even more. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi struck the gavel to officially...
Man and woman tell police they were shot in bed last night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a case where the victims say someone shot them in bed. It happened in a Hixson neighborhood on Lavender Trail off Delashmitt Road around 1:30 AM. The 22 year old male and 26 year old female drove themselves to the hospital. Police...
Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
Back to School: The Public Education Foundation places future teachers in disadvantaged schools
The Public Education Foundation (PEF) in Chattanooga is placing future teachers in our economically disadvantaged schools. On this first day back to school, the program ‘Project Inspire’ is placing future teachers in our schools that typically have a low teacher retention rate. The program offers individuals who already have a Bachelor’s Degree an alternative way of getting teaching credentials.
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
