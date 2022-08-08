Read full article on original website
Related
Rare half dollar sells for $4,126 online – how to spot the valuable piece in your spare change
YOU’LL want to check your pocket change for half dollars after one sold for thousands online. Since 1794, the US mint has been striking the 50-cent denomination. The government agency has produced designs from the Walking Liberty to the John F Kennedy half dollar. Finding a key date or...
yankodesign.com
Ainery Blue creates a modern Furoshiki denim bag using traditional Japanese design
It’s easy to take modern products for granted because of the ease of manufacturing and the ubiquity of some materials. Not everything that is new is good, however, and not everything that is old is obsolete. Newer synthetic materials eat away at our planet’s life, while the easy way of producing things doesn’t always yield long-lasting results. Sometimes, we have to take the hard-earned lessons of the past to heart in order to make something beautiful, enduring, and, more importantly, sustainable. That’s the message that Blue Ainery’s compact Furoshiki denim bag tries to send by using traditional dyeing and weaving methods to create a fashionable storage accessory whose very design pays homage to Japan’s history and tradition, many of which still apply today.
yankodesign.com
Crazy Slice is a sideboard with a unique shelf turned 45 degrees
When I do my furniture shopping, or at least online window shopping, I always look for function over form. I look for what can best fit my needs rather than what would look good in my house. But of course, it would also be nice to have something that looks great and be decorative as well as useful. There are a lot of product designers out there who continue to reimagine what furniture could look like if it was even more well thought of.
yankodesign.com
This hexagonal ruler set packs some impressive multifunctionality in its matte black body
A great stationery design is extremely critical for any product designer. Stationery is the tool that helps and supports you through your creative process. It can either make or break your entire design process, so it’s imperative to have products that really let you work easily, efficiently, and effectively, and enhance your overall system. One such phenomenal stationery design that we recently came across was the ‘Hexagonal Ruler 2.0’.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
Scientists Are Turning Dead Spiders Into 'Necrobots' And We Are So Creeped Out
When mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap saw a dead spider curled up in the hallway, it got her thinking about whether it could be used as a robotics component. Turning dead spiders into mechanical grippers may be some people's idea of a nightmare scenario, but it could have tangible benefits. Spider legs can grip large, delicate, and irregularly shaped objects firmly and softly without breaking them.
yankodesign.com
ENGWE X26 E-bike conquers all terrains with its 1000W motor and dual batteries
Plenty of people have taken up biking or cycling recently, some to live a healthier lifestyle, others to escape the traffic of congested highways. Not all bikes are created equal, of course, and most are not equipped to handle different kinds of terrain. Even those that you could use to get to work and back aren’t always ready to face longer treks or rougher roads. Electric bicycles (not to be confused with electric scooters) can give you a leg up in terms of distance, but battery life and power will be perpetual concerns on the road. Whether you’re biking for sport or for work, you will probably want a bike that can handle anything and get you to your destination in comfort and in one piece, which is exactly what this monster of an E-bike brings to the table.
Yes, I can get a can of chickpeas brought to my door in moments. But what have I lost?
I remember very clearly my first pineapple on ice at a corner deli in New York. It was on the north-east corner of Columbus and 57th Street, a sprawling store front spilling flowers and fresh produce that, along with the diner next door, stayed open all night. There is pineapple in London, and 24-hour shops, but this was different. In the first flush of enthusiasm for my new city, everything about that deli seemed outlandishly great. Abundance! Convenience! Pineapple, freshly cut and packaged on ice! I might as well have arrived from somewhere still under rationing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric dune buggy is high on style and low on emissions
The original beachcomber, Meyers Manx, is making a comeback as a hot electric dune buggy, and we can’t be more excited. For those who remember, the 1960s dune buggy was built on a modified VW Beetle chassis and sported a fiberglass body kit. It was perfect for desert racing in that era, but unfortunately, the company shut shop in 1971.
yankodesign.com
Pedal-assisted LAMBRO e-bikes are tailored for easy passenger and cargo hauling
The three-wheeled cargo bikes are slowly inching their claws towards interesting variations. This makes complete sense for various applications – be it rural or urban scenarios. Italy-based e-mobility company Repower has got a duo of three-wheeled electric trikes that boast structural integrity as well as functional superiority for real-world usage.
yankodesign.com
Clippy mood light lets you have “birds” around you
Birds are usually associated with being around nature, de-stressing, and relaxation. But if you don’t spend a lot of time outdoors or you live in an area where birds are rarely seen around your area, you probably will have to settle for watching bird videos or looking at their pictures. The other option would have to be placing accessories or bird-like things around your workspace so you’ll be reminded that there are still living things outside of your screen.
yankodesign.com
A modular lamp with an industrial aesthetic is the perfect space-saving desk accessory
Sooner or later, we all run out of desk space. Even the most spacious desk falls victim not only to clutter but also to the necessary items that we use for work or entertainment. That’s why some people prefer products that serve multiple functions or modular ones that can be configured to their needs. Sometimes, however, the simplest solution is opting for a piece of furniture or accessory that takes up as little space as possible without actually sacrificing functionality. Piú is such a lamp that looks incredibly thin as if it barely has anything to offer. Looks can be deceiving, as they say, and this industrial-styled accessory distills its functionality to its most basic form.
The Windows Club
Best Virtual AI Chat Companions and Friends
One of the trendiest subjects in the field of technology is Artificial Intelligence. AI can be used to do a lot of things including being your virtual friend. In this post, we’ll discuss some of the best Virtual AI Chat Companions and have fun with and make the best of idle time.
AOL Corp
10 clever ways to use aluminum foil
Aluminum foil is a staple in the Southern kitchen. For good reason, too. It's an incredibly versatile tool that can be re-used and recycled. It can be used to make easy dinners, like Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets that clean up in a snap. It can double as the lid to a pot, cover a bowl, be used in the oven, the backyard grill, slow cooker, and air fryer. It can even be chucked in the dishwasher. Aluminum foil can even help create a home version of a low country boil or clambake.
Over 8,800 Amazon Shoppers Love This On-Sale Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder for a Clutter-Free Look
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kitchen countertops are worth their weight in gold. From rolling out pie dough to chopping veggies for stir fry, having room to work freely in an area that can often be tight is tricky. It's especially a drag when appliances, paper towel holders, and knife stands can take up so much space. If you're struggling to clear up the clutter, you'll definitely want to grab the Dr. Catch Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder. Amazon shoppers rave over its effective design — plus, you can get it for up to 42% off right now.
goodmorningamerica.com
Back to school deals: Save 45% at Bed Bath & Beyond on the Keurig Mini Plus
Perhaps one of the most crucial college life essentials is coffee. Right now at Bed Bath & Beyond -- just in time for back-to-school season -- the Keurig Mini Plus is selling for $60, 45% off the original price. Additionally, Bed Bath is offering discounted prices on a variety of K-cups to pair with it.
New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper
Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
yankodesign.com
The 2022 Moto Razr doesn’t look that special or cutting-edge anymore…
The Razr seems to have lost its ‘edge’. In what couldn’t have been a more shitty time to announce the new Moto Razr, the company decided to do it in the same 24-hour period that Samsung announced their new Galaxy Z Flip4 phone. The worst part? The Moto Razr 2022 sort of looks exactly the same as the Galaxy ZFlip 4, with the vertical folding design, and what really seems like a ‘blunter design’, going entirely against the phone’s one defining character – its razor-sharp design. To add insult to injury, the phone only seems to be available to its Chinese audience, so as much as I’d like to see one on the shelves and get a better look at it, that doesn’t seem to be on the cards.
NFL・
I’m a car expert – there’s an easier way to use your turn signal that’s often overlooked
MOST drivers repetitively pull their turn signal up or down until the lever is in a locked position. But there’s an easier way to display which direction you’re heading. The next time it’s safe to swap lanes, try pulling your turn signal stalk with slight force. Applying...
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#420)
Trying to solve Wordle #420 for August 13, 2022, and need some help?. Today’s Wordle is a tough one!. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though. Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.
Comments / 0