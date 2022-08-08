Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Mandela Barnes targets rural voters in first general election rally
CAMBRIDGE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes held his first campaign rally of the general election Thursday at a dairy farm in Cambridge, using a 15-minute speech to supporters to push a message that, as U.S. senator, he will work to create a better Wisconsin for people across the state — not just in the city’s urban hubs.
captimes.com
Letter | Vote anti-reproductive rights Republicans out
Dear Editor: As a Wisconsin doctor, I am extremely worried about the future of reproductive health care in our state. Thanks to a statute from 1849 — over 70 years before women were allowed to vote — a nearly full ban on abortion could now be enforced, and doctors like myself could be jailed just for doing our jobs and what is best for our patients.
captimes.com
State Debate: Microchips at Foxconn, third parties, voting vans among today's topics
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders that since we now have the CHIPS bill is it possible we can manufacture those dang things in that money pit that was once to be home to a gigantic Foxconn factory? Now that they aren't going to manufacture giant digital screens, Mount Pleasant seems to be the perfect spot for a chip factory, he contends.
captimes.com
Money doesn't win in all Wisconsin statewide races
Three of Tuesday’s statewide primary elections showed that money doesn’t always guarantee a win. Despite being outspent by their opponents, Democrats Doug La Follette and Aaron Richardson, as well as Republican Eric Toney, all emerged victorious from their primaries. Richardson and Toney had the tightest of margins. Attorney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
captimes.com
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit
The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
captimes.com
Report: Wisconsin kids of color face higher rates of mental health issues
Native American children in Wisconsin were diagnosed with or were reported to have anxiety or depression by a wide margin over children of any other group, according to a 2022 report released this week by Kids Forward, in conjunction with the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Sixty percent of Native children...
captimes.com
Editorial | If abortion rights can win in Kansas, pro-choice candidates can sweep Wisconsin
The political world was jolted last week by the results of the Kansas vote on whether to retain a constitutional protection for abortion rights. In a conservative state that overwhelmingly backed Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence in 2016 and 2020, voters chose to protect abortion rights by a 59% to 41% landslide.
Comments / 0