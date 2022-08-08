ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

captimes.com

Mandela Barnes targets rural voters in first general election rally

CAMBRIDGE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes held his first campaign rally of the general election Thursday at a dairy farm in Cambridge, using a 15-minute speech to supporters to push a message that, as U.S. senator, he will work to create a better Wisconsin for people across the state — not just in the city’s urban hubs.
captimes.com

Letter | Vote anti-reproductive rights Republicans out

Dear Editor: As a Wisconsin doctor, I am extremely worried about the future of reproductive health care in our state. Thanks to a statute from 1849 — over 70 years before women were allowed to vote — a nearly full ban on abortion could now be enforced, and doctors like myself could be jailed just for doing our jobs and what is best for our patients.
captimes.com

Money doesn't win in all Wisconsin statewide races

Three of Tuesday’s statewide primary elections showed that money doesn’t always guarantee a win. Despite being outspent by their opponents, Democrats Doug La Follette and Aaron Richardson, as well as Republican Eric Toney, all emerged victorious from their primaries. Richardson and Toney had the tightest of margins. Attorney...
captimes.com

Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
