When the original iPhone was released in June 2007, buyers had the option of choosing a model with 4GB of storage or one sporting 8GB. By September, it was apparent that 4GB was not enough storage and as a result, the 4GB option was dropped and a more expensive 16GB unit was made available. The 8GB model was dropped in price by $200 to $399 while the 16GB variant was priced at $499.

