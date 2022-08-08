ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

Some things in life are meant to go together: peanut butter and jelly, marshmallows and dark chocolate, phones and protective cases... Okay, perhaps that last one won't quite send you into carbohydrate contentment, but in all seriousness, protecting a phone with a case is generally a wise move. And at...
Outstanding AT&T deal knocks the Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $0 with ANY Samsung trade-in

Are you interested in picking up Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 powerhouses and haven't taken advantage of the company's excellent reservation deals preceding yesterday's pre-order start? Don't want to score a PhoneArena-exclusive limited-time discount of up to $300 with little to no effort on Samsung's official US website either?
Even if Apple raises iPhone 14 pricing, you might not pay more for the Pro models

When the original iPhone was released in June 2007, buyers had the option of choosing a model with 4GB of storage or one sporting 8GB. By September, it was apparent that 4GB was not enough storage and as a result, the 4GB option was dropped and a more expensive 16GB unit was made available. The 8GB model was dropped in price by $200 to $399 while the 16GB variant was priced at $499.
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will

Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
Did Google just hint at the Pixel 7's month of announcement?

While the hype was unraveling around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch on August 10,. Google sneakily made a tweet with some cryptic message behind it that possibly hints at the month when the Pixel 7 lineup will be announced. While it might take you...
Useful new Pixel 6a photo feature now available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Last month we told you about a new photography feature that was available to Pixel 6a users out of the box. It is part of the Magic Eraser which allows Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users to remove unwanted people, animals, and things from a photo. Called Camouflage, the new tool can be employed when the Magic Eraser can't fully erase a distracting item in the background of a photo.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date, price, and features

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000.
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures

Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola all introduced their latest foldable phones just days ago and the Google Pixel Fold is apparently also back from the dead. Oppo might have two bendable phones in the pipeline. There was a holdout in 2020, who was not sold on the idea of foldable phones, but he appears to have started teasing his company's first foldable phone.
Win a Pixel device from Google. Here's how! (Contest open in multiple countries)

Everyone loves a free phone. And now you have a chance to win a Pixel handset directly from Google in the Google Pixel Wallpaper Contest. The contest began this morning at 12:01 AM ET and ends on August 23rd, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. You have to be the age of majority and reside in Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), Japan, Taiwan, the U.K., the U.S., and the District of Columbia.
OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations

The latest “flagship killer” coming from OnePlus, the 10T, is getting its first software update. There’s not much changed since the phone has just been introduced but expect more improvements as soon as more people are getting their hands on the OnePlus 10T. Besides the couple of...
Pixel 6a appears to have a 90Hz screen but Google has capped it at 60Hz

Google's 2022 budget phone, the Pixel 6a, offers most of what the flagship Pixel 6 does, but it has been stripped of fancy non-essential features to shave off $150 from the price. Both phones are armed with Google's first in-house chip, the Tensor, and also share the same design. The Pixel 6 has a higher-resolution 50MP main camera but the rest of the camera specs are the same.
