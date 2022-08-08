Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Richmond Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile track of Richmond Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Richmond qualifying order for NASCAR weekend. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from last points race. -Fastest lap from...
NASCAR Veteran Reveals What Bubba Wallace Texted Him After Race
Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano both finished in the top five at the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan last weekend. Wallace edged out Logano and Kyle Larson to finish second in the race behind Kevin Harvick. Larson came in third with Logano finishing fourth. Wallace apparently was annoyed with Logano...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Kyle Busch a ‘Hypocrite’ After Learning What He Told Ty Gibbs Not To Do
Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn't hesitate to call Kyle Busch a hypocrite this week on the Dale Jr. Download when Ty Gibbs shared what the veteran JGR driver told him not to do. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Kyle Busch a ‘Hypocrite’ After Learning What He Told Ty Gibbs Not To Do appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond
Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Unfortunate Kurt Busch News
On Wednesday, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch revealed that he's still not ready to return to competition. "Brain injury recovery doesn't always take a linear path," Busch wrote. "I've been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it's clear I'm not ready to be back in the race car.
Something new for NASCAR starts in Richmond
It's race weekend in Richmond, once again. But this year's event is not your grandpappy's NASCAR race. Driving the news: NASCAR hits Richmond Raceway every April and August for two days, but this summer's race kicked off with Bubba's Block Party — an event featuring NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, live music from rapper Wale and DJ Domo and food from some Richmond Black-owned food trucks.
NASCAR: The other driver who could be screwed by the playoff system
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are generating a ton of buzz as it pertains to the flaws of the NASCAR playoff system. But who else is getting the short end of the stick?. Kevin Harvick’s win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway did what most victories have done throughout the 2022 season: shook up the playoff picture.
Kyle Busch Paints Terrifying Picture of What Happened During Mall of America Shooting: ‘There’s Chaos’
Kyle Busch met with reporters this weekend and described the chaos and confusion from a couple of days earlier when he and his family were inside Mall of America and shots rang out. The post Kyle Busch Paints Terrifying Picture of What Happened During Mall of America Shooting: ‘There’s Chaos’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
Kevin Harvick Doesn’t Mince Words on NASCAR and Next Gen Car, Suggesting Driver Safety Isn’t Top Priority
Kevin Harvick hasn't been one to shy away from sharing what he thinks. He recently shared his thoughts on NASCAR's handling of driver safety in the Next Gen car and he didn't hold back. The post Kevin Harvick Doesn’t Mince Words on NASCAR and Next Gen Car, Suggesting Driver Safety Isn’t Top Priority appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Zane Smith Wins, Kaulig Racing Loses Following Noah Gragson’s Big Decision
Zane Smith has outgrown the truck series, and Noah Gragson's announcement this week may have opened a perfect spot for Smith in the Xfinity Series. The post Zane Smith Wins, Kaulig Racing Loses Following Noah Gragson’s Big Decision appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Busch to miss 4th NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms. Busch has been out since crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. He had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing on Sunday at Richmond Raceway. “Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car,” Busch wrote on Twitter. “This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions.”
NASCAR: The playoff scenario that everyone keeps ignoring
Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr.? That is the question that many are asking, but it may not be relevant when it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found victory lane for the first time in almost two years on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, and his FireKeepers Casino 400 victory made him the 15th different winner through the first 23 races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
NBC Sports
Friday 5: Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort drawing interest
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says the interest in NASCAR among drivers worldwide will help fuel his Project 91, which debuts next weekend at Watkins Glen International with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen making his Cup debut. “I know — and have known for a long time — that there...
