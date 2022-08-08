Read full article on original website
Related
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
TechRadar
Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India
Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched - compact design, Hi-Fi, 360 audio and more
Samsung is turning up the heat in the wireless earbuds arena. The company just revealed the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and they're feature packed, bringing Hi-Fi audio quality, 360 audio and active noise cancellation to the mix, just to name a few. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro pricing and availability.
Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, & more – everything you need to know
Samsung’s big Unpacked press event of the summer is finally here, bringing fans a variety of new devices that will be available for preorder almost immediately after the show. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones are the main attraction of the press conference. But Samsung also has new wearables to go along with its next-gen phones. We’re looking at the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earphones.
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: The fun-size foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shorter and wider than its predecessor, slims up the bezels, packs in the Galaxy S22's cameras, and even charges faster than the Fold 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Moto G32 launched in India - Comes with Snapdragon 680, 90Hz LCD, stereo speakers
Motorola has launched its latest phone Moto G32 in India. It has been launched for Rs. 12,999 and will be available on Flipkart and select retail stores. Moto G32 is the successor to Moto G31, which has been a successful phone for the company. And Motorola hopes to continue the momentum it has with back-to-back launches.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
imaartificialint
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
notebookcheck.net
LG TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8 unveiled with 3D audio, ANC and UV disinfection functionality
LG has released new TWS earbuds under its TONE Free series. Sold as the TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8, the trio feature exciting features, including a charging case with a built-in UV light to disinfect the earbuds as they recharge. The TONE Free T90 are the world's first earbuds with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head tracking, too.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold to launch with innovative 'ultra-micro-hole camera' for superior display image quality
Reputedly, Google has developed an alternative to the under-display camera (UDC), a technology pioneered by the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and ZTE. According to Digital Chat Station, Google's innovation will result in a punch-hole-free display while also avoiding the complexities and visual drawbacks of Samsung's UDC solutions. Supposedly, Google's method will not interfere with the front-facing camera's image quality either, another drawback of the UDC in the Galaxy Z Fold3.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
Techk
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
Block out the noise and grab a new pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC wireless earbuds for $80
OnePlus, the company that got famous of the back of making incredible value smartphones, has been working on improving the quality and scope of its wireless earbuds offering. Not only that, they are using the same strategy they used to popularize their smartphones, making pretty good audio devices for lower prices than competitors. Today, the second iteration of OnePlus’s mid-range wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, are on sale for $80 ($20 off).
South Korea investigates Apple and Google over new in-app payment law
What just happened? Governments around the globe are increasing pressure on Apple and Google to open up their mobile in-app payment rules. This week, South Korea is trying to demonstrate that its new "anti-Google" law has teeth by investigating both companies. On Tuesday, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) announced it...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Projector 2S announced with 120-in image, gaming mode and Dolby Audio support
Xiaomi has announced the Mi Projector 2S, which will begin crowdfunding in China on August 10. The device has up to 850 ANSI Lumens brightness and a 1080P resolution. The projector can throw images from 60-in to 120-in wide, with a 1.2 throw ratio. The Mi Projector 2S is powered...
ralija911
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0