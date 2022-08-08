ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Jared Casey earns Kansas football scholarship

Kansas football tight end Jared Casey has been put on scholarship, he told local media on Saturday. Casey had an impactful redshirt freshman season in 2021, which included him catching the game-winning two-point conversion against Texas. Heading into the 2022 season, Casey has four years of playing eligibility remaining. The...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Arkansas freshman Jordan Crook has tools for success

Arkansas is relying on true freshman linebacker Jordan Crook this season. He'll be asked to pop in at linebacker here and there and will certainly contribute on special teams. But Crook's biggest impact could come in the years ahead. He has drawn solid reviews in his first few seven months on campus.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6

Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops Era: No. 21 Logan Stenberg

There are now 21 days until Kentucky Football's 2022 season opener against Miami (Ohio), which means it's time to reveal the No. 21 ranked player in the Mark Stoops era of the Cats Pause 100 days until kickoff countdown series. Checking in at No. 21 is offensive lineman Logan Stenberg.
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Fitz picks Kansas State's breakout stars for the 2022 season

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State's 2022 football season kicks off in three weeks when the Wildcats play host to South Dakota on September 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, so today Fitz offers his breakout stars for the Wildcats on offense, defense and special teams.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

KJ Jefferson growing more comfortable as leader for Arkansas

This time last year, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was a relatively unknown commodity to most of the College Football world outside of Fayetteville. After proving himself on and off the field for the Razorbacks, Jefferson is becoming more comfortable in his role as the heart and soul of his team and offense.
247Sports

PHOTOS: Vols' Saturday practice

The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Saturday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
