This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
247Sports
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Highlights: 4-star A&M commit Dalton Brooks shines on both sides at first scrimmage
SHINER, Texas - On Friday evening, Shiner began its defense of back-to-back state titles as the Comanches hosted Tidehaven for a scrimmage two weeks into fall camp. New four-star Texas A&M commit Dalton Brooks almost never left the field for the ones as he played both offense and defense. The...
Jared Casey earns Kansas football scholarship
Kansas football tight end Jared Casey has been put on scholarship, he told local media on Saturday. Casey had an impactful redshirt freshman season in 2021, which included him catching the game-winning two-point conversion against Texas. Heading into the 2022 season, Casey has four years of playing eligibility remaining. The...
Arkansas freshman Jordan Crook has tools for success
Arkansas is relying on true freshman linebacker Jordan Crook this season. He'll be asked to pop in at linebacker here and there and will certainly contribute on special teams. But Crook's biggest impact could come in the years ahead. He has drawn solid reviews in his first few seven months on campus.
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
Kentucky Tiff Shines Positive Light on Hogs' Coaches
Calipari hands Arkansas coaches more recruiting weapons
Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6
Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops Era: No. 21 Logan Stenberg
There are now 21 days until Kentucky Football's 2022 season opener against Miami (Ohio), which means it's time to reveal the No. 21 ranked player in the Mark Stoops era of the Cats Pause 100 days until kickoff countdown series. Checking in at No. 21 is offensive lineman Logan Stenberg.
NFL・
Daily Delivery: Fitz picks Kansas State's breakout stars for the 2022 season
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State's 2022 football season kicks off in three weeks when the Wildcats play host to South Dakota on September 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, so today Fitz offers his breakout stars for the Wildcats on offense, defense and special teams.
Michael Scherer improving Arkansas' quantity, quality at linebacker
One of the noticeable differences in Arkansas' recruiting efforts under head coach Sam Pittman can be found at the linebacker position, where second-year position coach Michael Scherer has helped the Hogs attract bigger and better talent over the last couple of cycles. Those who have followed Razorback recruiting for the...
Heavy competition for cornerback jobs unfolding this preseason
South Carolina transfer Dominick Hill and fellow redshirt freshman Jalen McMurray are pushing very hard for the starting spots that belonged to Cameron Ruiz and Keyshawn Paul last season, and others are in the mix as Temple enters its second week of preseason camp.
KJ Jefferson growing more comfortable as leader for Arkansas
This time last year, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was a relatively unknown commodity to most of the College Football world outside of Fayetteville. After proving himself on and off the field for the Razorbacks, Jefferson is becoming more comfortable in his role as the heart and soul of his team and offense.
Time to Schein: Bye Bye Brady?
Evan Washburn and Gary Parrish discuss Tom Brady taking a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to personal reasons.
PHOTOS: Vols' Saturday practice
The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Saturday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
247Sports
Top 150 senior Keanu Dawes is down to six schools
After a grassroots season where he graced the top 150 player rankings for the national 2023 class, three-star forward Keanu Dawes announced that he is down to a list of six options. BYU, Oklahoma State, Rice, Texas, Texas A&M, and Utah all made the cut for the 6-foot-7 hybrid forward out of Houston (Texas) Stratford High.
Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford injured, out for 'extended period of time'
Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford out for 'extended period of time'Nebraska true freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford will miss the season after suffering an injury during Nebraska’s first scrimmage of fall camp last week, Huskers coach Scott Frost announced Saturday. "He's going to be out for an extended period of...
Caden Davis living the dream as Texas A&M's field goal kicker
Most programs don't usually put kicking specialists out in front of the media because they don't play that many snaps and most fans perceive that their impact is somewhat limited on the game. Usually, you hear from them only after a game winning kick or a game changing return. However,...
247Sports
