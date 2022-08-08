ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Police Roll Out E-Bikes to Their Fleet

In addition to the installation of the new Hi-Lo siren on police vehicles, the Santa Barbara Police Department is utilizing another intuitive way of policing. Before Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2022, Police added e-bikes to their fleet. Interim Chief Marylinda Arroyo and Commander Charles Kasapis saw the bikes in action...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover on Upper State Street

A little after 3:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters, an ambulance, and SB Police responded to a rollover vehicle collision at State Street and Calle Real, near the McDonalds. Initial scanner traffic reported a pickup truck was on its side and one person was trapped.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Traffic Collision off Highway 101 and Solimar

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle off Highway 101 just south of Solimar Beach, north of Ventura. The incident took place around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and involved a Chevy pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is close to a popular beach spot...
Santa Barbara Edhat

State Street Promenade Deep Cleaning Scheduled

Sweeping and pressure washing in the street is scheduled as follows:. Monday, August 15th 1200-900 Blocks (Victoria to Canon Perdido) Tuesday, August 16th 800-600 Blocks (Canon Perdido to Cota) Wednesday, August 17th 500-300 Blocks (Cota to 101) Time: 1:30 AM – 10:00 AM. To enable thorough cleaning of curbs...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Limits#Fiesta
News Channel 3-12

Police arrest 19-year-old man for carjacking, attempt homicide and DUI following a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc

Police arrested a 19-year-old man for felony counts of evading, attempt homicide, felony with a firearm, carjacking and DUI after a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc on Saturday morning, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Police arrest 19-year-old man for carjacking, attempt homicide and DUI following a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Man Sentenced For Fatal DUI Crash In Ventura

An Oxnard man was sentenced Tuesday to 5 years and 8 months in state prison for a fatal DUI crash in June of 2021 in Ventura. Now 23-year-old Nelson Rivas had earlier pleaded guilty to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated and DUI of Alcoholic Beverage Causing Injury for the crash on the 101 Freeway in Ventura that killed one passenger and injured another.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley

County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed

The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Police Have Nothing More to Say About Downtown Stabbing

Rylee Raines, Noozhawk’s adorable mutton buster at the Aug. 7 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, started off with such promise. The home-schooled 5-year-old looked like a champion as her sheep burst out of the chute and sprinted across the arena at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. But after about 20 yards, Rylee’s ride abruptly slowed to a walk and she rolled right off into the dirt.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fiesta Finale at El Paseo

Fritz shares photos of the final 2022 Fiesta party at El Paseo in downtown Santa Barbara. The event featured performers from Santa Barbara, Mexico, Spain, and Japan. Scroll through the above photos to see more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy