Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Police Roll Out E-Bikes to Their Fleet
In addition to the installation of the new Hi-Lo siren on police vehicles, the Santa Barbara Police Department is utilizing another intuitive way of policing. Before Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2022, Police added e-bikes to their fleet. Interim Chief Marylinda Arroyo and Commander Charles Kasapis saw the bikes in action...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Rollover on Upper State Street
A little after 3:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters, an ambulance, and SB Police responded to a rollover vehicle collision at State Street and Calle Real, near the McDonalds. Initial scanner traffic reported a pickup truck was on its side and one person was trapped.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision off Highway 101 and Solimar
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle off Highway 101 just south of Solimar Beach, north of Ventura. The incident took place around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and involved a Chevy pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is close to a popular beach spot...
Santa Barbara Edhat
State Street Promenade Deep Cleaning Scheduled
Sweeping and pressure washing in the street is scheduled as follows:. Monday, August 15th 1200-900 Blocks (Victoria to Canon Perdido) Tuesday, August 16th 800-600 Blocks (Canon Perdido to Cota) Wednesday, August 17th 500-300 Blocks (Cota to 101) Time: 1:30 AM – 10:00 AM. To enable thorough cleaning of curbs...
Suspect arrested after hours-long vehicle and car chase
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday night had to use less lethal measures to arrest a man who led deputies in an hours-long vehicle pursuit and foot chase. The post Suspect arrested after hours-long vehicle and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
Police arrest 19-year-old man for carjacking, attempt homicide and DUI following a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc
Police arrested a 19-year-old man for felony counts of evading, attempt homicide, felony with a firearm, carjacking and DUI after a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc on Saturday morning, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Police arrest 19-year-old man for carjacking, attempt homicide and DUI following a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Oxnard Man Sentenced For Fatal DUI Crash In Ventura
An Oxnard man was sentenced Tuesday to 5 years and 8 months in state prison for a fatal DUI crash in June of 2021 in Ventura. Now 23-year-old Nelson Rivas had earlier pleaded guilty to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated and DUI of Alcoholic Beverage Causing Injury for the crash on the 101 Freeway in Ventura that killed one passenger and injured another.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley
County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed
The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
Central Coast dog burned in fiery fight that led to owner’s death. He needs a new home
Charlie the chatty terrier is recovering from injuries he suffered in a domestic dispute that landed his owner’s son in jail.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Police Have Nothing More to Say About Downtown Stabbing
Rylee Raines, Noozhawk’s adorable mutton buster at the Aug. 7 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, started off with such promise. The home-schooled 5-year-old looked like a champion as her sheep burst out of the chute and sprinted across the arena at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. But after about 20 yards, Rylee’s ride abruptly slowed to a walk and she rolled right off into the dirt.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Rescues Crash Victims on Hwy. 101 with Updated Equipment
A vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 veered off the road near the El Sueno Road exit in Santa Barbara, crashing into a tree at around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, according to County Fire Department Public Information Officer Captain Scott Safechuck. The driver of the white Toyota Camry...
Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape
An Oxnard man was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison, plus an additional six years for kidnapping with intent to rape after multiple witnesses observed him driving with a young woman trapped in the trunk of his car. The post Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara man who killed three in 2019 crash on Highway 154 found guilty
The Santa Barbara man who was accused of killing three people after intentionally crashing his car into another car along Highway 154 in 2019 was found guilty of the crimes by a Santa Barbara jury The post Santa Barbara man who killed three in 2019 crash on Highway 154 found guilty appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Raquel Zapata Dead, Angela Rose Cline Arrested after DUI Crash on West Ocean Avenue [Lompoc, CA]
42-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near North M Street. The incident happened around 1:49 a.m., near the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. According to Lompoc officials, a vehicle driven by Cline struck a woman as she was walking in the area. Cline then fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fiesta Finale at El Paseo
Fritz shares photos of the final 2022 Fiesta party at El Paseo in downtown Santa Barbara. The event featured performers from Santa Barbara, Mexico, Spain, and Japan. Scroll through the above photos to see more.
Downtown Santa Barbara events this week
There are a few events happening in Downtown Santa Barbara this week. There are a variety of options such as live music performances and a comedy show.
SFGate
Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.
