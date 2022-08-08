Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

@khloekardashian/instagram

All smiles with mom!

Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson .

On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.

“My happy sweet girl ,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post, completing her caption with a pink heart emoji.

But it seems sculpted flowers aren't the only thing evidently bringing a smile to True’s face . The toddler is reportedly "so thrilled to have a baby brother,” according to an unnamed insider.

"She is loving every moment about being a big sister,” the source told ET shortly after the baby news broke, adding that True “wants to be a 'mini mommy' to the baby.”

In mid-July, a representative for the Good American co-founder confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson would be adding to their family , telling People that “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they explained at the time. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

While it seems the pair may not be rekindling their romance , Kardashian is still reportedly confident in Thompson’s parenting skills, OK! previously reported .

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," an anonymous source told Us Weekly shortly after the baby news broke. "Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too."