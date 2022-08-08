ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

By Carly Tennes
 4 days ago
All smiles with mom!

Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson .

On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.

“My happy sweet girl ,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post, completing her caption with a pink heart emoji.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON WELCOME SECOND BABY VIA SURROGATE

But it seems sculpted flowers aren't the only thing evidently bringing a smile to True’s face . The toddler is reportedly "so thrilled to have a baby brother,” according to an unnamed insider.

"She is loving every moment about being a big sister,” the source told ET shortly after the baby news broke, adding that True “wants to be a 'mini mommy' to the baby.”

In mid-July, a representative for the Good American co-founder confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson would be adding to their family , telling People that “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

BABY NUMBER TWO!: KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN WILL BE WELCOMING SECOND CHILD WITH EX TRISTAN THOMPSON VIA SURROGATE

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they explained at the time. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

While it seems the pair may not be rekindling their romance , Kardashian is still reportedly confident in Thompson’s parenting skills, OK! previously reported .

​​KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN HAS 'ZERO DOUBT' CHEATING TRISTAN THOMPSON WILL STEP UP FOR BABY NO. 2: SOURCE

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," an anonymous source told Us Weekly shortly after the baby news broke. "Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too."

HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Tristan Thompson
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office

When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

96K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
