Emergency responders head to Hwy 154 for bridge incident
Drivers along Hwy 154 near Goleta can expect to see emergency responders near Stagecoach Rd. Tuesday morning.
Day of Hope: Renowned doctor returning to Mission Hope Cancer Center
Just days before its Day of Hope fundraiser, Dignity Health announces Dr. April Kennedy, who previously worked at Mission Hope Cancer Center for several years, has re-joined the staff. The post Day of Hope: Renowned doctor returning to Mission Hope Cancer Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Johnny Cash’s former home in Ventura County hills up for sale
Late country music icon Johnny Cash's former home in the Ventura County hills overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs is up for sale. News Channel 3 got a tour of the iconic home on Wednesday. The post Johnny Cash’s former home in Ventura County hills up for sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Old Town Market summer series concludes Friday
Old Town Market will conclude Friday after a five-week run that drew thousands of attendees to downtown Lompoc over the course of the summertime event series. The final market event, themed "Healthy Lompoc Night," will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South H Street.
UPDATE: Firefighters make 'good progress' on Stagecoach fire
Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Santa Barbara. The brush fire was reported in the area of Hwy 154 and Paradise Rd.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Reluctant Superstar
Hillary Hauser never set out to be known as the savior of our coastline, that’s just how things worked out. In the same way, Santa Barbara never planned to be the birth of the environmental movement but after the 1969 oil spill it just sort of happened. Hillary Hauser...
Central Coast dog burned in fiery fight that led to owner’s death. He needs a new home
Charlie the chatty terrier is recovering from injuries he suffered in a domestic dispute that landed his owner’s son in jail.
daytrippen.com
Lake Cachuma Santa Barbara County
Beautiful Lake Cachuma is located in the Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County. The lake was artificially created as part of the Bradbury Dam in 1953 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and covered over 3,100 acres. The lake is a short drive from Santa Barbara; consider visiting the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat
An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Noozhawk
2 People Seriously Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Santa Barbara
Two people were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on Highway 101 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the crash scene at the northbound freeway offramp at El Sueno Road, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
sitelinesb.com
1917 Hedgerow Charmer Sells for $600,000 Over Ask
1530 SAN LEANDRO LANE (ABOVE) 1917 Hedgerow house rich with charm. Listed: $7 million in July 2022. Off-market sale of two half-acre lots in West Mesa, one with a small house. 1956 ocean-view house in West Mesa; does the same buyer also have 1921 El Camino de la Luz, on the bluff below, in escrow?
kvta.com
KVTA Ventura County Court Briefs
Governor Newsom has appointed a new Ventura County Superior Court judge. 57-year-old Maureen Houska will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Liebmann. The Governor’s Office says Houska is a Democrat. She earned her law degree from Loyola Law School and spent her career in private...
Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road
Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire at 0.85 acres off of Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason. The post Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed
••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
PG&E warns customers of emerging scam campaign
Company providing tips on how customers can protect themselves. – In recent weeks, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has received dozens of reports on an emerging scam: utility impostors demanding immediate payment for a SmartMeter deposit to avoid disconnection. PG&E is sharing tips to help customers recognize the signs of a scam so that they can avoid falling victim.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Lompoc Following Pursuit
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
tornadopix.com
11 stops on a royal road trip around Montecito and Santa Barbara
While the village of Montecito gained notoriety when Oprah and Elaine moved to the area years ago, curiosity about this affluent enclave has risen since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it their home a few years ago. The royal couple is said to have chosen Montecito because of its small-town feel and proximity to Los Angeles, which is about 90 miles south. It doesn’t hurt that most of the hillside mansions of the Santa Ynez Mountains include stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
#UPDATE Authorities located a man wanted for felony battery in Lompoc
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was last seen in the Vandenberg Village area.
Lompoc woman arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run
A Lompoc woman is in the hospital after police say she was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.
