ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Old Town Market summer series concludes Friday

Old Town Market will conclude Friday after a five-week run that drew thousands of attendees to downtown Lompoc over the course of the summertime event series. The final market event, themed "Healthy Lompoc Night," will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South H Street.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Reluctant Superstar

Hillary Hauser never set out to be known as the savior of our coastline, that’s just how things worked out. In the same way, Santa Barbara never planned to be the birth of the environmental movement but after the 1969 oil spill it just sort of happened. Hillary Hauser...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
daytrippen.com

Lake Cachuma Santa Barbara County

Beautiful Lake Cachuma is located in the Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County. The lake was artificially created as part of the Bradbury Dam in 1953 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and covered over 3,100 acres. The lake is a short drive from Santa Barbara; consider visiting the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ambulance#Ambulances#Amr#Old Spanish#American Medical Response#Fiesta
Santa Clarita Radio

Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat

An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Noozhawk

2 People Seriously Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Santa Barbara

Two people were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on Highway 101 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the crash scene at the northbound freeway offramp at El Sueno Road, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

1917 Hedgerow Charmer Sells for $600,000 Over Ask

1530 SAN LEANDRO LANE (ABOVE) 1917 Hedgerow house rich with charm. Listed: $7 million in July 2022. Off-market sale of two half-acre lots in West Mesa, one with a small house. 1956 ocean-view house in West Mesa; does the same buyer also have 1921 El Camino de la Luz, on the bluff below, in escrow?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
kvta.com

KVTA Ventura County Court Briefs

Governor Newsom has appointed a new Ventura County Superior Court judge. 57-year-old Maureen Houska will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Liebmann. The Governor’s Office says Houska is a Democrat. She earned her law degree from Loyola Law School and spent her career in private...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed

••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

PG&E warns customers of emerging scam campaign

Company providing tips on how customers can protect themselves. – In recent weeks, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has received dozens of reports on an emerging scam: utility impostors demanding immediate payment for a SmartMeter deposit to avoid disconnection. PG&E is sharing tips to help customers recognize the signs of a scam so that they can avoid falling victim.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Wanted Suspect Arrested in Lompoc Following Pursuit

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
LOMPOC, CA
tornadopix.com

11 stops on a royal road trip around Montecito and Santa Barbara

While the village of Montecito gained notoriety when Oprah and Elaine moved to the area years ago, curiosity about this affluent enclave has risen since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it their home a few years ago. The royal couple is said to have chosen Montecito because of its small-town feel and proximity to Los Angeles, which is about 90 miles south. It doesn’t hurt that most of the hillside mansions of the Santa Ynez Mountains include stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy