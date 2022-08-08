ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CBS LA

Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Los Angeles: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens, was fatally shot in a parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, California, the Downey Police Department said.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's First Genealogical DNA Cold Case Murder Goes to Jury

Jurors in downtown LA began to hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of a man accused by prosecutors of being a serial killer, who was arrested after genealogical database searches allegedly linked him to the murders of two young women in the 1980s. "He's a man who brutalizes and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police

The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
ARCADIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed

A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in a Downey courtroom,...
DOWNEY, CA
mynewsla.com

East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

California doctor made 'defamatory' poisoning claims in bid to get custody of kids: Lawyer

The lawyer for a woman in California who is accused of pouring Drano into her husband's lemonade in order to poison him is calling the claims "absurd" and defamatory." Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, was accused by her husband, 53-year-old Dr. Jack Chen, of spiking his drinks on multiple occasions with household chemicals. Chen says he developed internal injuries as a result of the drain cleaner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
