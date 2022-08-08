Read full article on original website
Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
Detectives Seek Couple Seen Leaving Murder Scene
Sheriff's homicide detectives are seeking the public's help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterrey Park.
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
Los Angeles: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens, was fatally shot in a parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, California, the Downey Police Department said.
Los Angeles probation failed to oversee gang member prior to police murders
A violent gang member who killed two police officers was off the radar of Los Angeles County probation officers for 16 months, despite his resume meaning he required supervision, records show. District Attorney George Gascon had given Justin Flores a plea bargain last year in a gun case that resulted...
Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
Los Angeles-area man allegedly breaks into apartment, shoots woman in the face, and kidnaps her child
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A Southern California man was taken into custody this week after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, attacked her with a hammer, shot her, and kidnapped her child. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 7 at 10:35 p.m., deputies responded to...
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
NBC Los Angeles
LA's First Genealogical DNA Cold Case Murder Goes to Jury
Jurors in downtown LA began to hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of a man accused by prosecutors of being a serial killer, who was arrested after genealogical database searches allegedly linked him to the murders of two young women in the 1980s. "He's a man who brutalizes and...
LASD IDs suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police
The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed
A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in a Downey courtroom,...
Inspector General’s Office Says Man Who Killed El Monte Cops Had Only Seen Probation Staff In Person Once In 16 Months
Justin Flores was on probation at the time of the shooting, but he had only been contacted by probation staff six times in 16 months.
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
California doctor made 'defamatory' poisoning claims in bid to get custody of kids: Lawyer
The lawyer for a woman in California who is accused of pouring Drano into her husband's lemonade in order to poison him is calling the claims "absurd" and defamatory." Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, was accused by her husband, 53-year-old Dr. Jack Chen, of spiking his drinks on multiple occasions with household chemicals. Chen says he developed internal injuries as a result of the drain cleaner.
Los Angeles man found stabbed to death on running path, suspect at large, police say
A man was found stabbed to death on a running trail near a river in Los Angeles early Wednesday and police are investigating his death as a homicide. The man’s body was discovered next to the path along the Los Angeles River at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Valleyheart Drive in Studio City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
