Montgomery County, MD

fox40jackson.com

Maryland rideshare driver shot to death while on duty, police say

A Maryland man who was discovered dead in his car on Wednesday has been identified. The body of Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring, was found with a gunshot injury in his car around 6:20 a.m., in a Temple Hills neighborhood, Prince George’s County Police said. When officers arrived,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA

Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say

WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Police Alert Seniors to Distraction Jewelry Thefts

Montgomery County Police are investigating what they call distraction thefts in which suspects target senior adults of Asian or Indian descent and steal their gold jewelry. These thefts have been occurring during the past several months. In one recent theft, suspects in a vehicle approached a victim who was walking...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man found shot inside vehicle in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol on the east side of the city responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man who burned woman to death in Falls Church arrested

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting a woman on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged with second-degree...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Gas station employee stabbed to death in Clinton, Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes being down in Prince George's County this year. A man was stabbed to death at a gas station in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with...
CLINTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD

