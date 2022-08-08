Read full article on original website
Police Find Greenbelt City Armed Carjacker Using Onboard Tracking System
GREENBELT CITY, MD – An 18-year-old armed carjacker miscalculated technology when he carjacked a victim...
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said an officer shot a man in Southeast after the man refused to put down a gun. Police said officers received a call about a man with a gun assaulting a woman in the 1900 block of Savannah St. SE around 7 p.m. on Friday. […]
Maryland rideshare driver shot to death while on duty, police say
A Maryland man who was discovered dead in his car on Wednesday has been identified. The body of Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring, was found with a gunshot injury in his car around 6:20 a.m., in a Temple Hills neighborhood, Prince George’s County Police said. When officers arrived,...
Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say
WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
Police Alert Seniors to Distraction Jewelry Thefts
Montgomery County Police are investigating what they call distraction thefts in which suspects target senior adults of Asian or Indian descent and steal their gold jewelry. These thefts have been occurring during the past several months. In one recent theft, suspects in a vehicle approached a victim who was walking...
$8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in July murder
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Shareef Muse back in July.
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County. A suspect is in custody but there is no more information at this time. The woman's injuries is non-life threatning
15 and 12-year-old charged in stabbing death of PG County gas station worker
A 15 and 12-year-old are in custody, accused of murdering a gas station worker in Prince George's County.
'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
Man found shot inside vehicle in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol on the east side of the city responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Gas Station Employee, 37, Fatally Stabbed Outside Business In Prince George's County
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took the life of a Mt. Rainer man, authorities say. Isreal Akingbesote, 37, was stabbed at his job in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police. Officers arrived to the scene and...
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
Man who burned woman to death in Falls Church arrested
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting a woman on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged with second-degree...
Gas station employee stabbed to death in Clinton, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes being down in Prince George's County this year. A man was stabbed to death at a gas station in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with...
Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
7-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 7-year-old child in Prince George's County is being treated for injuries after authorities say he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident was reported Wednesday, but it is unclear where or when the child was shot. The child is currently being held...
Three Suspects At Large After Watch Pocket Commercial Burglary In Montgomery County: Police
Officials have released surveillance footage in connection to the burglary of a Watch Pocket store in Montgomery County, authorities say. The burglary occurred at the store on the 10100 block of Colesville Road around 3:40 a.m., Sunday, July 17, according to Montgomery County police. Police are offering up to a...
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
