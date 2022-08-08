Read full article on original website
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
knewsradio.com
Ditch The Green Lawn, Replace With Gray Rocks…The 2022 Way To “Go Green”
Automatic sprinklers watering lawn. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources is offering a free class to Riverside County residents on green landscaping. This presentation will be offered online on Saturday August 13th from 9 – 10 a.m. Attendance is free and the...
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs walk-in mental health clinic remains closed; Indio facility ramps up capacity
There has been some confusion about whether the Coachella Valley’s only 24/7 walk-in mental health clinic has reopened in northern Palm Springs. First things first: The location closed on July 1 because the county did not renew its contract with the service provider, RI International. The facility helps people...
The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down
The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, The post The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City
On Wednesday, City Council and Cathedral City police discussed what’s being done to bring down the number of homeless in the city. According the most recent homeless point in time count this year, Cathedral City has seen an increase in numbers. Resident Eric Jimenez spoke out during the meeting, saying he deals with the problem The post City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA
Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
SFGate
Art Hotel Is a Colorful Oasis in the Palm Springs Desert
The Art Hotel in Palm Springs, CA, has been looking to book a buyer for a long stay. Owner and designer Tracy Turco reimagined the 1960 lodge as an art-themed, midcentury masterpiece. Featuring eight rooms available for nightly rentals, the hotel was recently available for $2.5 million. Turco and her...
thepalmspringspost.com
Water woes plague Downtown Park, but it’s flowing again just up the road
There’s good news and bad news for fans of water features in city parks. The bad news: It’s been about 10 months since the city’s new Downtown Park opened to the public at the intersection of Belardo Road and Museum Way, but its waterfall and the associated splash pad remain bone dry.
Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political
The Palm Springs Pride committee decided this year's PRIDE theme was "SAY GAY." Under the law, public school teachers in Florida are barred from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed the Parental Rights and Education Bill in march. There was some protest from The post Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City
The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing woman last seen in Cathedral City on Wednesday. Marolyn Harvey, 68, was last seen in the area of Landau Boulevard at Vista Chino on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around noon. SILVER ALERT - Riverside and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: Landau Boulevard at Vista The post Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
Inhabitat.com
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway shuts down due to monsoons
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway in California is scheduled to reopen on Monday after the facility was shut down by a heavy storm, leaving over 200 people stranded. Officials have said that they will be carrying out extra cleanup efforts, pushing the reopening date to Monday contrary to the expectations of the public.
Woman ‘suffering from a traumatic injury’ pronounced dead in Murrieta police station parking lot
The Murrieta Police Department is investigating after a woman was pronounced dead in the station’s parking lot Friday morning. At 10:35 a.m., police officers and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were alerted to a woman “suffering from a traumatic injury in a vehicle” parked in the lot in front of Murrieta City Hall, which is next […]
Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs
Brenda Pree will be moving from Pittsburgh to Palm Springs to serve as the new city clerk. City manager Justin Clifton announced Pree's hiring on Wednesday. Pree has served as Pittsburgh’s City Clerk since 2017. In that role, she manages 10 support staff providing administrative and operational services to a nine-member elected body. Her responsibilities The post Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
thepalmspringspost.com
As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?
Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
US News and World Report
The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California
Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
