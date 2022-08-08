ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down

The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, The post The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Palm Springs, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
Local
California Cars
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project

The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City

On Wednesday, City Council and Cathedral City police discussed what’s being done to bring down the number of homeless in the city. According the most recent homeless point in time count this year, Cathedral City has seen an increase in numbers. Resident Eric Jimenez spoke out during the meeting, saying he deals with the problem The post City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Robb Report

One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA

Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
SFGate

Art Hotel Is a Colorful Oasis in the Palm Springs Desert

The Art Hotel in Palm Springs, CA, has been looking to book a buyer for a long stay. Owner and designer Tracy Turco reimagined the 1960 lodge as an art-themed, midcentury masterpiece. Featuring eight rooms available for nightly rentals, the hotel was recently available for $2.5 million. Turco and her...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalks#Downtown Palm Springs#Palm Canyon Drive#The Starbucks Reserve#Transport For
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political

The Palm Springs Pride committee decided this year's PRIDE theme was "SAY GAY." Under the law, public school teachers in Florida are barred from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed the Parental Rights and Education Bill in march. There was some protest from The post Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City

The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing woman last seen in Cathedral City on Wednesday. Marolyn Harvey, 68, was last seen in the area of Landau Boulevard at Vista Chino on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around noon. SILVER ALERT - Riverside and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: Landau Boulevard at Vista The post Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Inhabitat.com

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway shuts down due to monsoons

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway in California is scheduled to reopen on Monday after the facility was shut down by a heavy storm, leaving over 200 people stranded. Officials have said that they will be carrying out extra cleanup efforts, pushing the reopening date to Monday contrary to the expectations of the public.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs

Brenda Pree will be moving from Pittsburgh to Palm Springs to serve as the new city clerk. City manager Justin Clifton announced Pree's hiring on Wednesday. Pree has served as Pittsburgh’s City Clerk since 2017. In that role, she manages 10 support staff providing administrative and operational services to a nine-member elected body. Her responsibilities The post Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'

A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
RIALTO, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California

Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy