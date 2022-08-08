Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Available homes, downtown revitalization help Anderson carve its own niche
For years, it was seen as either the first city that travelers found while driving into South Carolina from Georgia on Interstate 85, or a place where those who worked in Greenville could live without paying Greenville prices. But along the way, an interesting thing happened to Anderson—it developed its own more defined sense of place.
The Post and Courier
Harry's Hoagie's in Greenville now open, with lines out the door
GREENVILLE — The husband-wife team behind Overbrook's newest eatery aimed to bring a taste of Philadelphia to Greenville. The people have responded. Harry's Hoagie Shoppe is now open, with customers out the door. The shop is the creation of Andrew Fallis and Michelle Pavlakos, who moved to Greenville five...
The Post and Courier
$1.8M Mid-Century listing brings Palm Springs vibe to Greenville
While it’s no secret that Greenville has the largest collection of Mid-Century Modern homes in the Palmetto State, the residence at 45 Lake Forest Drive takes it all to a new level with a pool deck that looks straight out of the Southern California desert in the era of “Mad Men.”
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
The Post and Courier
New Greenville entertainment district opens in West End
GREENVILLE — The District 356 entertainment area in Greenville's West End is now open next to Fluor Field. The red-brick, pedestrian-friendly throughway sits between the baseball stadium, the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and the .408 Jackson luxury apartment complex. It connects Augusta Street to Vardry and South Markley streets. Inspired by Fenway Park's Jersey Alley in Boston, the new amenity takes its name from the career batting average of Greenville native Shoeless Joe Jackson.
The Post and Courier
Greenville 'Detail Mafia' member shines up former Air Force One
GREENVILLE — When Rick Kolb started his car-detailing business five years ago, he couldn’t have dreamed it would take him to Seattle as part of a team working to preserve a former presidential airplane that once served as Air Force One. The Greenville resident was burned out after...
The Post and Courier
New Piggly Wiggly to open in Spartanburg food desert on Aug. 24
SPARTANBURG — A new grocery store will open Aug. 24 in an area that has been without nearby fresh food options for three years. The Piggly Wiggly at 550 S. Church St. in Spartanburg's Southside neighborhood held hiring events Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and plans to employ between 40 and 50 workers. The store will be in the building formerly occupied by Save-A-Lot.
The Post and Courier
Voters OK new high school for Spartanburg County District 4
WOODRUFF — A referendum in Spartanburg County School District 4 was approved by voters Aug. 11, allowing the district to move forward with plans to build a new Woodruff High School to accommodate an expected increase in enrollment. The unofficial results will be certified by the Spartanburg County Voter...
The Post and Courier
New Spartanburg County courthouse nears completion
SPARTANBURG — Construction on the exterior of the new Spartanburg County Courthouse downtown is scheduled to be completed in October, with all windows now installed on the 344,000-square-foot building. Members of the Spartanburg County Council, including David Britt, Bob Walker and Jessica Coker, toured the building on Aug. 11,...
