When Stan Lee was “The Man” at Marvel, his catchphrase was “Excelsior!”. I think Kevin Feige’s should be “Go big or go home.”. You knew that Marvel was going to have to do something absurdly huge to try to top the already-pretty-absurdly-epic Avengers: Endgame. And at Comic-Con, they announced their plan. They’re not making one new Avengers movie, they’re making two. They will appear in Phase Six of the MCU; Secret Wars will be the conclusion of that phase, which is part of what Marvel is now officially calling “The Multiverse Saga.”
To date Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have collaborated on five movies with a sixth currently in production. The ones you’ve seen already are Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. The sixth, Killers of the Flower Moon, was recently film and is now being edited.
Finally, we have the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It gives us our first big look at the hugely-anticipated sequel, and it confirms that the movie will feature Namor the Sub-Mariner and his kingdom of Atlantis, apparently in the midst of a brewing war with Wakanda. But what...
The following post contains minor spoilers for Nope. Jordan Peele recently took to Twitter to post the entirety of the intro to Gordy's Home! If you saw Nope, you likely connected some of the parallels from the fictional Gordy's Home! sitcom to the situation with Jean Jacket. If you weren’t paying a lot of attention, you might think it was just there in the opening sequence to provide some early horror in a movie that starts slowly. That's not quite the case though, and upon seeing the whole clip, it becomes clear that there’s much more going on here.
A live-action adaptation of Christopher Paolini's Eragon is now in development at Disney+. For many people, this was their very first exposure to grand high fantasy. The fact that it hasn’t gotten a well-received adaptation by this point is pretty strange, but if anyone can do the epic quartet of novels justice, it's probably Disney. The series itself is still in its pretty early stages of production, so not too much is known about who's working on it or when it'll be out.
After first getting mentioned as a possibility last fall, it now looks official: The ’80s camp classic Road House is getting a remake, and it will star Jake Gyllenhaal in the role originally made famous by the late, great Patrick Swayze. The remake will be directed by Doug Liman, whose credits include The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow, Go, and Swingers.
Remember that scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Strange and America go hurtling through the multiverse? If you watch closely, you’ll see that they visit some familiar Marvel locales. In fact, the Blu-ray for Multiverse of Madness confirms that in fact one of the places they visit is the Savage Land, the famous spot in Antarctica that looks like a prehistoric jungle, complete with dinosaurs.
In a stunning turn of events, HBO Max’s Batgirl movie which was shot months ago and supposedly nearing completion, will not be released after all. According to reports, Warner Bros. plans to shelve the movie indefinitely — despite the fact that they spent at least $75 million on it (and perhaps as much as $90 million after Covid-related delays get factored in).
It's easy to assume that the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special would just be a fun little spin-off, but James Gunn claims that the whole thing is canon. Once Kevin Feige finally released the schedule for the next two Marvel Phases, fans got to work picking apart the lineup. The Holiday Special was mostly ignored by fans, who thought it would just be a silly little one-off. It was thrown to the side in favor of projects such as Daredevil, Blade, or Avengers: Secret Wars.
The filmmakers have been saying it for months and the new trailer confirms it: The upcoming biopic about Marilyn Monroe will be Netflix’s first NC-17 movie. It is titled Blonde and it stars Ana de Armas as the legendary actress and Hollywood sex symbol. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Monroe, which wasn’t a biography but rather a fictional version of her life. The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Monroe’s husband (and famous playwright) Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr. Other famous figures who will be portrayed by actors in the movie include President John F. Kennedy, and famous Fox producer Darryl Zanuck.
There were lots of stories about major reshoots during the production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in the movie, recently revealed a specific change that were made to Doctor Strange shortly before the release of the most recent entry in the series, that actually made a huge difference to the film’s overall story.
As recently as 10 days ago, when asked about directing a movie for Marvel based on the comic series Secret Wars, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo certainly made it sound like an intriguing possibility. “Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids,...
Marvel’s first visit to Comic-Con in three years was a very eventful one. At their big Hall H panel on Saturday night and throughout the four-day festival of all things nerdy, geeky, dweeby, comic-y, and book-y, they unveiled an ambitious batch of new projects for their theatrical slate along with some new projects they will release on streaming through Disney+.
To infinity and beyond it ... to streaming. If you missed Pixar’s Lightyear in theaters, you have a second chance. As of today, the movie is now available on Disney+. The film stars Chris Evans — not Tim Allen, who was definitely very chill about the whole not being Buzz Lightyear thing — as the “real” Buzz, or at least the voice of the character in Lightyear, which was presented as the old movie that Andy from the Toy Story franchise saw as a kid and fell in love with, prompting him to want that Buzz action figure we saw in those movies.
Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited Pinnochio has finally gotten an official trailer. The movie has been in the works for a long time, and despite the wait, it’s here. Netflix, Jim Henson Productions, and ShadowMachine are coming together for what is Guillermo del Toro’s first animated feature. While it’s always a more painstaking process than CGI, the stop-motion animation in the film’s trailer speaks for itself.
An exclusive report from TheWrap claims that MGM’s to make Tomb Raider movies have lapsed. Lara Croft's first film appearance happened back in 2001 with the film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider starring Angelina Jolie, and it did pretty well. This happened right at the height of hype around the original video game franchise. Then, there was a sequel, which didn't make nearly as much money as expected. Then, the film franchise languished for years until 2011.
Whatever they call it, Netflix announced today that their newly-released blockbuster The Gray Man, which premiered on the streaming service just last weekend, is doing well enough to get a sequel film and a spinoff. (In all seriousness, the whole franchise is based on a series of novels by Mark Greaney with titles like On Target, Ballistic, Dead Eye, Back Blast, Gunmetal Gray, and Sierra Six — so the sequel will definitely not be called The Grayer Man.)
If you’re feeling like there’s been a lot of stuff from Marvel lately, you ain’t seen nothing yet. At Comic-Con 2022, the company revealed a massive slew of new movies and television shows, enough for three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This era of the MCU — the current Phase Four, and the upcoming Phase Five and Phase Six — have officially been dubbed “The Multiverse Saga.” The first three Phases of the MCU were known as “The Infinity Saga.”
Well, not every DC Comics movie is canceled at least. Warner Bros. announced today, amidst a flurry of publicity about the company’s axing of its formerly upcoming Batgirl movie that it had selected an official release date for Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming sequel to its massively successful and award-winning Joker movie directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the title character.
Nostalgia for the 1980s and 1990s is big business these days. Almost every major film franchise, TV revival, and action figure line is based on something that originated or was hugely popular during that time period. And it’s not hard to figure out why — everything today stinks. Things were a lot simpler and easier back then.
