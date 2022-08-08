ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday

The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect

Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

National Leaguers with 50 or more home runs in a single season

Big swingers with many dingers (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) What National Leaguers have reached the 50-home run plateau in a single season, joining their AL counterparts in MLB history?Greg Vaughn (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) 1998: 50, San Diego PadresWillie Mays  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 1955: 51, New York GiantsJohnny Mize (NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK) New York Giants: 51, 1947Ralph Kiner (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) 1947: Pittsburgh Pirates, 51George Foster (Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports) 1977: 52, Cincinnati RedsRalph Kiner (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) 1949: Pittsburgh Pirates, 54Hack Wilson (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports) 1930: 56, Chicago CubsRyan Howard (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) 2006: 58, Philadelphia Phillies*Mark McGwire (Stephen Dunn /Allsport) 1997: 58, (The asterisk isn't there because of what you think: Split between Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals)Sammy Sosa (USAT) 1999: 63, Chicago CubsSammy Sosa (DANIEL LIPPITT/AFP via Getty Images) 2001: Chicago Cubs, 64Mark McGwire (AP Photo/Mary Butkus) 1999: 65, St. Louis CardinalsSammy Sosa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images) 1998: 66, Chicago CubsMark McGwire  (USAT) 1998: St. Louis Cardinals, 70Barry Bonds . (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) 2001: 73, San Francisco Giants11
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

How Dodgers Can Add Players After Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not make the impact move many expected them to, but still completed five deals at the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers most notably acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, but prior to that added Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, L.A. traded Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays, Garrett Cleavinger to the Tampa Bay Rays and Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Soto's ugly misplay in outfield gifts Giants two early runs

After hitting his first home run in a San Diego Padres uniform on Tuesday night, Juan Soto made his first major Padres gaffe during Wednesday’s game that worked out extremely well for the Giants. San Francisco already led 1-0 at Petco Park when Austin Slater came up to bat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Wife, Eryn Blatt

Drew Blatt is on his second stint with the Chicago Cubs, and the Thursday game where they beat the Cincinnati Reds was extra special for him. The pitcher’s daughter (and birthday girl) was in attendance. And recently, the youngest Blatt made her debut MLB appearance, too. But it is Drew Smyly’s wife, Eryn Blatt, who is stealing the attention wherever she goes. Blatt has always been noticed at her husband’s games, but details on her continue to elude fans. So we dive deep into her background in this Eryn Blatt wiki.
CHICAGO, IL

