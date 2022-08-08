Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Related
Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday
The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: MLB Expert Notes One Glaring Weakness that Could Doom LA in October
The Athletic's Andy McCullough pointed out the only weakness that the Dodgers have that could ruin their postseason run.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Yardbarker
Braves Bold Predictions: Vaughn Grissom will replace Marcell Ozuna in Atlanta
It was the second bold promotion that Alex Anthopoulos has executed this season, Michael Harris’ stunning call to Atlanta being the first. It worked out once, so why not try it again?. The Braves are in an unfortunate position. Ozzie Albies has been out since June and won’t be...
Dodgers: LA Signs Former Angels' Top Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed Jahmai Jones to a minor league deal hoping to burn the Angels.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended for Rest of 2022 Season for PEDs
San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Taits Jr. has been suspended for 80 games for using PEDs.
Dodgers News: Catcher Tony Wolters Called Up While Barnes Deals with Family Issue
Ahead of Friday night’s game in Kansas City, the Dodgers made a series of unexpected roster moves. First, the club placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list. In his place, catcher/infielder Tony Wolters was selected from triple-A Oklahoma City and added to the active roster. The recently...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers’ Current Winning Stretch ‘Different’ From 2017 Team Going 43-7
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-best 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins that completed a perfect 5-0 homestand. The Dodgers have been on a roll over the last month and a half, posting a Major League-best 32-5 record since June 26. That isn’t far off from the historic 43-7 run the 2017 team went on.
MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral
An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
National Leaguers with 50 or more home runs in a single season
Big swingers with many dingers (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) What National Leaguers have reached the 50-home run plateau in a single season, joining their AL counterparts in MLB history?Greg Vaughn (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) 1998: 50, San Diego PadresWillie Mays (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 1955: 51, New York GiantsJohnny Mize (NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK) New York Giants: 51, 1947Ralph Kiner (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) 1947: Pittsburgh Pirates, 51George Foster (Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports) 1977: 52, Cincinnati RedsRalph Kiner (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) 1949: Pittsburgh Pirates, 54Hack Wilson (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports) 1930: 56, Chicago CubsRyan Howard (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) 2006: 58, Philadelphia Phillies*Mark McGwire (Stephen Dunn /Allsport) 1997: 58, (The asterisk isn't there because of what you think: Split between Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals)Sammy Sosa (USAT) 1999: 63, Chicago CubsSammy Sosa (DANIEL LIPPITT/AFP via Getty Images) 2001: Chicago Cubs, 64Mark McGwire (AP Photo/Mary Butkus) 1999: 65, St. Louis CardinalsSammy Sosa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images) 1998: 66, Chicago CubsMark McGwire (USAT) 1998: St. Louis Cardinals, 70Barry Bonds . (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) 2001: 73, San Francisco Giants11
MLB・
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
How Dodgers Can Add Players After Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not make the impact move many expected them to, but still completed five deals at the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers most notably acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, but prior to that added Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, L.A. traded Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays, Garrett Cleavinger to the Tampa Bay Rays and Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners.
NBC Sports
Soto's ugly misplay in outfield gifts Giants two early runs
After hitting his first home run in a San Diego Padres uniform on Tuesday night, Juan Soto made his first major Padres gaffe during Wednesday’s game that worked out extremely well for the Giants. San Francisco already led 1-0 at Petco Park when Austin Slater came up to bat...
Moving on minus Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres face Nats again
It would have seemed almost impossible for something regarding the San Diego Padres to upstage Juan Soto’s return to Washington
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Wife, Eryn Blatt
Drew Blatt is on his second stint with the Chicago Cubs, and the Thursday game where they beat the Cincinnati Reds was extra special for him. The pitcher’s daughter (and birthday girl) was in attendance. And recently, the youngest Blatt made her debut MLB appearance, too. But it is Drew Smyly’s wife, Eryn Blatt, who is stealing the attention wherever she goes. Blatt has always been noticed at her husband’s games, but details on her continue to elude fans. So we dive deep into her background in this Eryn Blatt wiki.
Comments / 0