ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Carried interest provision is cut from Inflation Reduction Act. How this tax break works, and how it benefits high-income taxpayers

By Greg Iacurci, @GregIacurci
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed “carried...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Bill Ackman
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
CNBC

Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money

Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Carried Interest#Capital Gains Tax#Inheritance Tax#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Senate#Democrats#House#Americans
CNBC

Earn extra cash with these 11 lucrative side hustles, says millionaire—some can pay up to $3,000/month

Over the course of 13 years, I went from being a broke musician to becoming a self-made millionaire. One of the key ways I was able to grow my wealth was through side hustles. My side hustles, which ranged from affiliate marketing to selling goods online to product testing, not only helped me pay off nearly $495,000 in debt, but they earned me enough money to kickstart my multimillion-dollar financial education company.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNBC

Why the U.S. is struggling to modernize the electric grid

Blackouts are growing more frequent in the United States. Of the $12.86 billion in grid-modernization investment under consideration, regulators only approved $478.7 million during the quarter, according to the NC Clean Energy Technology Center. Certain state and regional regulators often have political incentives to fight against changes to the power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Mark Cuban: Buying real estate in the metaverse is 'the dumbest' idea ever

Buying digital land in the metaverse may not be the best use of your money, according to billionaire investor Mark Cuban. Although Cuban is a well-documented cryptocurrency enthusiast, he called purchasing virtual real estate in the metaverse "the dumbest s--- ever" in a recent interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy