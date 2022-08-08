Carried interest provision is cut from Inflation Reduction Act. How this tax break works, and how it benefits high-income taxpayers

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Retirees on Social Security could see monthly benefit rise an average of $159 in 2023 due to inflation, estimate finds
High inflation points to a possible 9.6% Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in 2023, according to a new estimate based on data released Wednesday. There are still a couple of months to go before the Social Security Administration announces just how much to expect. New government data points to signs that...
CNBC
Buying a car and want to go electric? Inflation Reduction Act extends $7,500 tax credit — but with price, income caps
Among the limitations for a car to be eligible for the tax credit would be its price — no more than $55,000 for sedans and $80,000 for SUVs and trucks. A new tax credit worth a maximum $4,000 for used electric vehicles would be implemented. Additional vehicle requirements could...
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed “carried...
CNBC
What to do with your money when inflation is high, according to a 27-year-old former stock trader on track to earn $1 million this year
Although the inflation rate dropped 0.6% in July from its June peak, prices are still high. And Americans can feel it in everyday life, from gas to grocery prices to travel costs. There will likely be difficult times ahead, says Lauren Simmons, a 27-year-old former stock trader on track to...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
CNBC
Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money
Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
CNBC
Student loan forgiveness decision will come 'before August 31,' Biden admin confirms: What you need to know
August 31 is an important date for millions of Americans with federal student loans — it's not just the day the pause on payments is set to expire, but also the deadline by which President Joe Biden will decide on broader federal student loan forgiveness. That's at least according...
CNBC
Self-made millionaire: 'Don't buy a home—unless you can afford to waste money'
I love investing in real estate, and it's a major reason why I was able to become a self-made millionaire. But I've learned that buying a single-family home to live in isn't always a great investment. I realized this in 2003, when I was a newlywed with a newborn, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
House passes massive climate, tax and health bill, sending Biden a core piece of his agenda to sign
The House passed a sweeping tax, health and climate bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act. Its passage marked a win for Democrats and President Joe Biden less than three months before the pivotal midterm elections. Biden is expected to sign the legislation, a core piece of his agenda, in the...
CNBC
Earn extra cash with these 11 lucrative side hustles, says millionaire—some can pay up to $3,000/month
Over the course of 13 years, I went from being a broke musician to becoming a self-made millionaire. One of the key ways I was able to grow my wealth was through side hustles. My side hustles, which ranged from affiliate marketing to selling goods online to product testing, not only helped me pay off nearly $495,000 in debt, but they earned me enough money to kickstart my multimillion-dollar financial education company.
CNBC
Biden senior advisor Anita Dunn has to divest investment portfolio worth between $16.8 million and $48.2 million to avoid conflicts
The almost 20 listed clients once represented by Biden aide Anita Dunn include AT&T, Micron, American Clean Power Association, Lyft, Pivotal Ventures, Pfizer, Salesforce and Reddit. The disclosure also shows dozens of stock holdings owned by Dunn, including previous call and put options tied to the S&P 500, corporate and...
CNBC
Gas is cheaper but groceries are not: How to save as food inflation jumps at the fastest pace since 1979
Food costs climbed 1.1% in July, bringing the year-over-year gain to 10.9%, according to the latest government data. These five tips can help you save money on groceries as food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. To feel the effects of inflation, just go to the supermarket. Although inflation,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Want to buy a house but can't afford it right now? A financial expert offers advice to Gen Zers and Millennials
The low-interest-rate environment we experienced in 2020 and 2021 made it an ideal time to enter the housing market and snag a reasonable mortgage despite the concurrent increase in house prices. While those who were lucky enough to take advantage of this rare opportunity likely had savings on the sidelines...
CNBC
Why the U.S. is struggling to modernize the electric grid
Blackouts are growing more frequent in the United States. Of the $12.86 billion in grid-modernization investment under consideration, regulators only approved $478.7 million during the quarter, according to the NC Clean Energy Technology Center. Certain state and regional regulators often have political incentives to fight against changes to the power...
CNBC
The IRS does not need an $80 billion investment, says Sen. Tim Scott
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss why he does not support the Inflation Reduction Act, an $80 billion investment in the Internal Revenue Service, and more.
CNBC
Changes are coming to improve student loan forgiveness for borrowers in public service
Borrowers pursuing public service loan forgiveness could soon see a number of new, friendlier terms. These changes may put many people closer to being student debt-free. A number of big changes are coming for borrowers pursuing public service loan forgiveness. That program, signed into law by then-President George W. Bush...
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Buying real estate in the metaverse is 'the dumbest' idea ever
Buying digital land in the metaverse may not be the best use of your money, according to billionaire investor Mark Cuban. Although Cuban is a well-documented cryptocurrency enthusiast, he called purchasing virtual real estate in the metaverse "the dumbest s--- ever" in a recent interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel.
CNBC
Frustrated travelers tired of waiting for airline refunds: 'I'm not in the business of giving interest-free loans to billion-dollar companies'
In late July, D.J. Johnson received a $352 refund for a canceled flight — after nearly two months of texts and calls to Delta Air Lines. Johnson isn't happy with how long the refund process dragged on. "I'm not in the business of giving interest-free loans to billion-dollar companies,"...
CNBC
8.2 million people may soon get health insurance rebates up to an average $155 per person
The refunds are expected to average $141 per participant in plans through the marketplace, $155 for those in plans through small employers and $78 for enrollees in large-group plans. The aggregate total being refunded — $1 billion — is down from $2 billion issued in 2021 and a record $2.5...
CNBC
34% of younger workers are thinking of switching jobs due to company's stance on abortion, post Roe
It's been seven weeks since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively removing nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortion — and new research shows that the decision has already had a drastic impact on how women and men are thinking about their careers in the U.S.
Comments / 0