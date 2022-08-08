ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bethesdamagazine.com

Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment

A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
DC News Now

Accused cocaine dealer arrested in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputes arrested a man on 12 drug charges, including some related to the selling of cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the Frederick City Police Department helped it in the arrest of Marcus McRae, 22, of Frederick. Deputies said after an undercover investigation […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Convicted For Fatal Shooting Inside Fast Food Restaurant

Sentencing scheduled for October 4th. Darin Robey (Photo from Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man charged with a fatal shooting inside the Burger King Restaurant on Routzahn’s Way last year was convicted on Friday. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm by someone under 21. Robey was 20 when the shooting occurred.
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Make Several Firearms Arrests

Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police say a series of pro-active patrol stops have resulted in arrests for firearms offenses, including possession of a “ghost gun.”. On Sunday, July 31st, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a possible suspended license. During the stop, the officer detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A search was conducted. Authorities say Nieara Marquise Johnson was found to be carrying and concealing a Glock 19 handgun,. and was also charged with driving on a suspended license.
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking garage

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
mymcmedia.org

Police Alert Seniors to Distraction Jewelry Thefts

Montgomery County Police are investigating what they call distraction thefts in which suspects target senior adults of Asian or Indian descent and steal their gold jewelry. These thefts have been occurring during the past several months. In one recent theft, suspects in a vehicle approached a victim who was walking...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there

Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fox5dc.com

Man who stole $1,000 worth of steaks in Rockville wanted by police

Rockville Police are looking for a man who stole more than 50 steaks with a value of over $1,000 from Dawson's Market, a small business located in Rockville Town Square, on Tuesday morning. The man also took two 12-packs of beer, according to an employee of the store and attempted...
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville townhome

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

100-year sentence upheld in killing of 2 Montgomery Co. teenagers

Maryland’s highest court upheld the 100-year sentence of a man who helped kill two Montgomery County high school students on the eve of their high school graduation. The Maryland Court of Appeals affirmed the second-degree murder convictions of Roger Garcia, 24, of Germantown. Garcia was the fourth man convicted...

