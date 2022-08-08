Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment
A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
One Dead After Overnight Upper Marlboro Shooting: Police
A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Officials responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Prince George's County police. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on...
Accused cocaine dealer arrested in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputes arrested a man on 12 drug charges, including some related to the selling of cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the Frederick City Police Department helped it in the arrest of Marcus McRae, 22, of Frederick. Deputies said after an undercover investigation […]
mocoshow.com
Man Serving Life Gets Additional 30 Years For Previous Home Invasion/Robbery Case
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge Jeannie Cho sentenced defendant, Gregory Jones, 28, of Silver Spring, to 30 years in prison for robbery, home invasion and assault charges, stemming from an incident on October 9th 2017.
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Convicted For Fatal Shooting Inside Fast Food Restaurant
Sentencing scheduled for October 4th. Darin Robey (Photo from Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man charged with a fatal shooting inside the Burger King Restaurant on Routzahn’s Way last year was convicted on Friday. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm by someone under 21. Robey was 20 when the shooting occurred.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Make Several Firearms Arrests
Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police say a series of pro-active patrol stops have resulted in arrests for firearms offenses, including possession of a “ghost gun.”. On Sunday, July 31st, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a possible suspended license. During the stop, the officer detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A search was conducted. Authorities say Nieara Marquise Johnson was found to be carrying and concealing a Glock 19 handgun,. and was also charged with driving on a suspended license.
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said an officer shot a man in Southeast after the man refused to put down a gun. Police said officers received a call about a man with a gun assaulting a woman in the 1900 block of Savannah St. SE around 7 p.m. on Friday. […]
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
WTOP
After 20 years on the run, man charged with raping child back behind bars in Loudoun Co.
After being on the run for more than 20 years, a man charged with raping a child in Leesburg, Virginia, is back behind bars in Loudoun County following his extradition from El Salvador. Franklin Antonio Carcamo Giron, 45, returned to the U.S. Friday about a month after the Supreme Court...
Charging Docs: Driver shot firefighter in the eye, then ran him over and fled
A 20-year-old Baltimore woman faces a slew of charges after police say she shot a firefighter in the eye with a BB gun, before running them over with her car and fleeing.
Frederick man found guilty in 2021 deadly shooting inside Burger King
A Frederick man was found guilty of killing a man inside a Burger King in 2021. Robey faces up to 65 years in prison on all counts.
mymcmedia.org
Police Alert Seniors to Distraction Jewelry Thefts
Montgomery County Police are investigating what they call distraction thefts in which suspects target senior adults of Asian or Indian descent and steal their gold jewelry. These thefts have been occurring during the past several months. In one recent theft, suspects in a vehicle approached a victim who was walking...
Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there
Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
fox5dc.com
Man who stole $1,000 worth of steaks in Rockville wanted by police
Rockville Police are looking for a man who stole more than 50 steaks with a value of over $1,000 from Dawson's Market, a small business located in Rockville Town Square, on Tuesday morning. The man also took two 12-packs of beer, according to an employee of the store and attempted...
Carroll Sheriff: Fleeing driver abandons car, catches Uber to evade deputies
The Sheriff's Office says they were only going to stop 26-year-old Dorian Isaiah Overton-Owens, for a seat belt violation.
Wanted Shooting Suspect Apprehended On Maryland Rooftop After Crashing Into Officer: Police
A wanted Maryland teen took local, state, and federal investigators on a wild chase that ended with him crashing into an off-duty police officer before being apprehended on a nearby rooftop, authorities announced. Aiyontae Michael Moye, 18, whose last known address was in Baltimore City, was located and arrested on...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville townhome
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
WTOP
100-year sentence upheld in killing of 2 Montgomery Co. teenagers
Maryland’s highest court upheld the 100-year sentence of a man who helped kill two Montgomery County high school students on the eve of their high school graduation. The Maryland Court of Appeals affirmed the second-degree murder convictions of Roger Garcia, 24, of Germantown. Garcia was the fourth man convicted...
Police Say Thieves Targeting the Elderly and Minorities in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a series of...
Suspect arrested, charged in Lexington Park Murder
UPDATE: Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes of the shooting call and identified the suspect as Malcolm Carl Young, age 46 of Forestville. Young was quickly taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following in the death of Anthony Charles Wright, […]
