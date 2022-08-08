A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.

