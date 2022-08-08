Live authentically. Caves Castle Farm. An energizing 8.5 acre sanctuary nestled in the heart of Caves Valley. Bound to elevate your every day. A strong brick estate with enduring architectural lines infused with an eclectic design aesthetic. Completely reimagined and expanded. Experience this masterful metamorphosis. Allow yourself to be inspired by this unparalleled property. A lifestyle choice that will sustain you and your family. An alchemy of textures. A feast for the eyes. Every detail carefully curated. A cooking space worthy of celebration. Visual connectivity through layers of living spaces. Endless outdoor connections abound. Epic great room. The ultimate gathering space. Lofty, expansive and light-filled. Anchored by restaurant style bar just steps from the pool. Step upstairs to your decadent primary suite with his and her dressing areas, invigorating spa bath with heated floors and lush green backdrops out the windows. Three additional spacious en-suite bedrooms and upstairs laundry complete second floor. Love where you live and relish in resort-style amenities right at home. Commune with nature as you hike the wood-chipped trail around the perimeter of your property then cool off with a dip in your sparkling salt-water pool. Work up a sweat in your spacious home gym then relax and recharge in the sauna. Train and shoot hoops year-round in your indoor half court. Envision fall movie nights cozied up by the fire in your outdoor pavilion. Embrace your green thumb as you ignite your inner farmer with your organic garden. Savor the feeling of accomplishment as you dine al fresco under the stars enjoying homegrown culinary delights. The satisfaction of backyard bounty. Be bold. Be vibrant. Create your homestead here. Home gym, half court and mudroom additions are in process of being completed. Exteriors for unfinished additions will be charcoal vertical siding. Exteriors for new additions are being completed by the sellers now. Progress every day. We are almost there. Interior finishes have been purchased for new owners to customize to taste. New owners will be responsible for labor and interior completions for underway additions. J. Paul Builders has done an amazing job with this massive renovation and would be delighted to complete the addition interiors for the new owners. Samples of materials will be onsite. Just minutes to Greenspring Station, the 83 and everywhere you want to be. The art of uniting human and home.

TOWSON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO