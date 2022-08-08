ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Fashion Week returns for 15th season on Aug. 13-21

Nate Couser first began designing jewelry after his therapist suggested he harness his creativity as an outlet for the grief he felt following his grandmother’s murder. Over 15 years later, Couser now owns VashtiBlue Jewelry Studio and will debut his work at Baltimore Fashion Week after working behind the scenes for several years.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Fishbowl

Marcus Dieterle is the managing editor of Baltimore Fishbowl. He returned to Baltimore in 2020 after working as the deputy editor of the Cecil Whig newspaper in Elkton, Md. He can be reached at marcus@baltimorefishbowl.com or on Twitter at @marcusdieterle.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to perform music from ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ live in Baltimore and Columbia this weekend

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will be finishing out their Summer with the Symphony series this weekend with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in concert. Audiences will be able to watch young wizard Harry Potter has he navigates his first year at Hogwarts, all while the BSO performs composer John Williams’ score from the film live. Ron Spigelman is to conduct.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required

Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
COLUMBIA, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Walinda West

Pretty useful: Peerspace helps Baltimoreans wring cash from their unique spaces. Necessity is the mother of invention, but so is $4 in the bank. As an electronic media and film student at Towson University, Zara Israel knew what it was like to work hard. She worked three jobs to help support herself through college until she landed a position in tech support that could help pay her tuition and her portion of rent on a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in downtown Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Current Space art gallery is now serving fresh cocktails in their courtyard

Artist-run art gallery and studio Current Space has expanded thanks to a newly-granted liquor license. The new license, which was created through state legislation by State Sen. Antonio Hayes, brings artists hope of “subsidizing and expanding arts programming” in Baltimore City. Located in the Bromo Arts district and...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Mayor Scott names Digital Harbor Foundation executive to Baltimore school board

A former city schools teacher and current leader of a Baltimore youth technology education nonprofit has been named to fill a seat on the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday. Andrew Coy, who has served in nonprofit, government, technology, and education positions — including currently...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

‘Power to lead’: I AM MENtality nonprofit provides mentorship, education and work opportunities to Baltimore boys and young men

Baltimore native Darren Rogers was fulfilling his goal of aiding troubled youth in Baltimore City through his services as a care worker for a psychiatric rehabilitation program, but he wanted to do more. While scouring the Baltimore area for volunteer mentorship opportunities, Rogers noticed a gap in the market for...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center

As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Dam Jam to teach about Baltimore’s drinking water system at Lake Montebello on Saturday

Learn about the Baltimore region’s drinking water system while enjoying Lake Montebello this weekend at Dam Jam 2022, hosted by the city’s public works department. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3601 Hillen Road, across from Merganthaler “Mervo” High School. It will be hosted by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW).
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Roland Avenue church seeks developer; more restaurants in Lauraville, Locust Point and Mount Vernon; a new role for Somerset

A historic church on Roland Avenue could soon come on the market for redevelopment, if Baltimore’s Planning Commission approves a request to subdivide it from surrounding property. The Planning Commission has received an application to subdivide more than 7.5 acres in north Baltimore so its owner can sell a...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

City public works department accepting logo designs for upcoming ‘Cleaner, Greener, Beautiful-Baltimore’ campaign

Baltimore City’s public works department is looking for logo designs for their upcoming “Cleaner, Greener, Beautiful-Baltimore” campaign, set to launch in September. Through the campaign, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) plans to encourage residents to help end illegal dumping, decrease blight, and clean up the city’s streets, storm drains and alleyways.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County spends millions to revive downtown Essex

Essex, the waterfront community on Baltimore County’s east side, has been declining for years. Steel manufacturing jobs vanished after Bethlehem Steel shut down in 2003, but some aerospace players are still active in the region. It is struggling with one of the highest crime rates in the county. Population...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Featured Hot Listing: Energizing 8.5 Acre Sanctuary Nestled in the Heart of Caves Valley

Live authentically. Caves Castle Farm. An energizing 8.5 acre sanctuary nestled in the heart of Caves Valley. Bound to elevate your every day. A strong brick estate with enduring architectural lines infused with an eclectic design aesthetic. Completely reimagined and expanded. Experience this masterful metamorphosis. Allow yourself to be inspired by this unparalleled property. A lifestyle choice that will sustain you and your family. An alchemy of textures. A feast for the eyes. Every detail carefully curated. A cooking space worthy of celebration. Visual connectivity through layers of living spaces. Endless outdoor connections abound. Epic great room. The ultimate gathering space. Lofty, expansive and light-filled. Anchored by restaurant style bar just steps from the pool. Step upstairs to your decadent primary suite with his and her dressing areas, invigorating spa bath with heated floors and lush green backdrops out the windows. Three additional spacious en-suite bedrooms and upstairs laundry complete second floor. Love where you live and relish in resort-style amenities right at home. Commune with nature as you hike the wood-chipped trail around the perimeter of your property then cool off with a dip in your sparkling salt-water pool. Work up a sweat in your spacious home gym then relax and recharge in the sauna. Train and shoot hoops year-round in your indoor half court. Envision fall movie nights cozied up by the fire in your outdoor pavilion. Embrace your green thumb as you ignite your inner farmer with your organic garden. Savor the feeling of accomplishment as you dine al fresco under the stars enjoying homegrown culinary delights. The satisfaction of backyard bounty. Be bold. Be vibrant. Create your homestead here. Home gym, half court and mudroom additions are in process of being completed. Exteriors for unfinished additions will be charcoal vertical siding. Exteriors for new additions are being completed by the sellers now. Progress every day. We are almost there. Interior finishes have been purchased for new owners to customize to taste. New owners will be responsible for labor and interior completions for underway additions. J. Paul Builders has done an amazing job with this massive renovation and would be delighted to complete the addition interiors for the new owners. Samples of materials will be onsite. Just minutes to Greenspring Station, the 83 and everywhere you want to be. The art of uniting human and home.
TOWSON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BPD submits new police district map to City Council for review

After additional planning and community feedback, the Baltimore Police Department has submitted a revised police district map to the Baltimore City Council. Earlier this year, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison set plans to change the boundaries of the police districts using information from service calls, population changes, crime rates, and community input.
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy