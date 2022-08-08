Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Gas prices dip across U.S., and get even lower for Augusta drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The national average price for gasoline has dipped under $4 for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was...
AccessAtlanta
Snag your Georgia National Fair tickets for $10 during two-day sale
Mark your calendar for October! The Georgia National Fair is coming, and they’re having a flash sale on gate admission tickets starting on Aug. 15. That’s right — just $10 each! But you better act fast because prices will go up on Aug. 17. This October 6-16,...
WRDW-TV
Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
Temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road. According to Columbia County traffic officials, the lane closure will be in the westbound lane of Evans to Locks Road from Mims Road to Jennings Roads. Officials say the lane closure will be from 9 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
WRDW-TV
Clogged pipe causes 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A clogged sewer overflowed at the Euchee Creek Walking Trails, spilling more than 10,000 gallons of wastewater and leading to a big cleanup. The overflow happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday due to a clog of rags and grease, according to the city of Grovetown. Much of...
wgac.com
Austin’s Daily Commentary – August 12, 2022
Austin discusses the differences between criminal prosecution in Augusta versus Columbia County. More on it here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
77-Year-Old Coy Plummer Died In A Motorvehicle Crash On Mike Padgett Highway (Augusta, GA)
Richmond County Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Bennock Mill road at 3:51 a.m. The driver of a northbound vehicle was identified as 77-year-old Coy Plummer, who was driving near the 4400 block of [..]
WRDW-TV
Augusta Transit offers discounted bus fares for some
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit is offering discounted fares to seniors, Medicare recipients, and mobility-challenged people, including physically, visually or hearing impaired people. Discounted fares and passes will take 50 percent off regular fares. For example, a regular fixed-route single fare is $1.25 and the discounted equivalent fare will...
WRDW-TV
Georgia to use $240M more in federal cash to boost broadband
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday said the state will spend another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to construct broadband internet to rural locations that don’t currently have connections. Combined with $408 million from an earlier round of COVID-19 aid, plus money from the Federal Communications...
August is National Black Business Month:”We consider ourselves the voice of black business…”
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- An initiative that started 18 years ago, National Black Business Month goes through the month of Augusta. “We actually love being downtown. Downtown is the heart of Augusta and I actually grew up in this city, so I enjoy being a business owner here,” Cafe 209 owner Cassandra Brinson said. This designation […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed
Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
I-20 EB reopen at state line after multiple crashes
All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line are shut down after multiple crashes involving multiple vehicles on the bridge over the river.
wgac.com
Augusta – One Of The Best Cities To Own A Vacation Rental
If you plan well, a vacation rental can be extremely lucrative for extra income. And with rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, it can make it even easier. Surprisingly, Augusta is one of the best cities to own a vacation rental in! Whether it’s a spare room, a mother-in-law suite, or your entire home, there is good money to be made. In an article from LawnStarter, short-term rental hosts can bring in an average of $44,000 a year, according to market analysis.
WRDW-TV
S.C., Ga. state agencies compete for ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Which state has the sharpest looking police car and will come out on top?. South Carolina’s Highway Patrol and Georgia State Patrol are two of the agencies in the running for the annual contest to decide “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.”. Dozens of state agencies...
South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help
Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
WRDW-TV
Local Y, others see influx of federal funds to boost rural health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From helping the YMCA feed hungry kids to offering COVID testing, a new round of grant funds will help improve CSRA residents’ health, federal officials said Thursday. The newly announced funds are among a flurry of grants awarded in the past few days to improve...
wfxg.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says all northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked following an accident with injuries. They say the call came in just before 8:00 am this morning. Drivers in the area are asked to use caution and seek alternate routes.
Comments / 0