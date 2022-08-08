Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Scaling the Consumer Experience With Walgreens’ Tracey Brown
Driving over two-thirds of customer loyalty, companies are increasingly recognizing the power of the consumer experience as a brand differentiator. Walgreens is no exception, recently creating the role of chief customer officer after examining how vital CX is to understand growth strategies and profit opportunities for the company and accelerate its transformation, both digitally and in-person. Walgreen’s first-ever president of retail products and chief customer officer, Tracey Brown, stopped by Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss the relationship between consumers and brands and why it is important to keep all channels at the forefront.
AdWeek
ANA, 4A's and AIMM Release Guidelines for Diverse Media Suppliers
The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s) have released a comprehensive list of guidelines to help diverse media suppliers strengthen their partnerships with marketers and agencies. The aim of the guidelines is to increase investment in diverse shops in the marketplace.
AdWeek
The Importance of an Integrated Approach to Meet Consumer Needs
President and chief customer officer of Neiman Marcus Group, David Goubert, is responsible for creating uniquely personalized experiences for the Neiman Marcus customer through the cohesive partnership between in-store, online, and remote selling experiences. Goubert joined Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss NM’s Integrated Luxury Retail strategy, how the organization is investing in the remote and high-tech retail experience and how leveraging tech is allowing NMG to build long-term customer relationships.
AdWeek
Russ Somers
Russ Somers is the chief marketing officer for Lytho, which provides creative workflow and digital asset management software that brand and creative teams use to build a creative operations platform. By Russ Somers. June 30, 2014. If there were a simple way to boost open rates and improve click-through and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Eve Rémillard-Larose Named CEO of DDB Canada
DDB North America has appointed Eve Rémillard-Larose as CEO of DDB Canada. She is tasked with driving integration across the agency’s brands—DDB Canada, with offices in Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto, along with TrackDDB and Anderson Health & Wellness—under one DDB Canada umbrella. Rémillard-Larose will report into...
AdWeek
Publicis Groupe Leads Forrester’s Global Marketing Services Report
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Publicis Groupe led Forrester’s just-released global marketing services report Wave, trailed closely by its competitors WPP and Omnicom Group after the...
AdWeek
The Secret Sauce of Shake Shack’s Purpose-Driven Marketing
Since its humble beginnings as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park, doing good has been deeply rooted in the Shake Shack story. Now a global business and fast-casual phenomenon, the powerful mission, “Stand for Something Good,” remains a core part of the brand’s DNA and has been expanded to include sourcing premium ingredients from like-minded partners, designing Shacks responsibly, and supporting local communities. Mike McGarry, Shake Shack’s vp of brand marketing, joined Adweek’s Commerce Week for a discussion on how the corporation has remained loyal to its purpose-driven program, considering the brand’s increasing popularity and visibility over the last two decades.
AdWeek
M&A and Banner-Year Comparisons: What Publishers’ Mixed Digital Ad Sales Show
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. A number of publicly traded news publishers reported an uptick in their year-over-year digital advertising revenues this week, a data point that further complicates the ongoing debate surrounding the health of the U.S. economy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-Subaru is turning up the heat for the launch of its new BRZ model. The “Ignite Your Senses” campaign by Zulu Alpha Kilo starts with a pizza customer becoming enraptured by an all-new Subaru BRZ parked outside the restaurant. Seeing the guy’s interest, the chef gives him a unique bottle of hot sauce featuring BRZ branding. After tasting the bottled-up feeling of the sportscar, the customer’s heightened senses launch him into a fiery BRZ driving fantasy. The campaign extends IRL with a batch of BRZ Hot Sauce bottles that have been sent to select dealers along with giveaways on social media so consumers can take a “taste drive,” via a code found on BRZ Hot Sauce bottles that leads consumers to a Snap AR gaming lens.
FIFA・
AdWeek
WhatsApp: How to Use Less Data for Calls
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). WhatsApp allows users to turn on a feature that will cause the messaging application...
AdWeek
How Publicis' Epsilon PeopleCloud Helps Smucker's ID Its Customers and Tailor Messages to Them
Note: To make sense of what is quickly becoming a vast and complex agency technology ecosystem, Adweek is reporting on each of the major platforms. This story is the fourth in a series covering agencies’ audience management platforms. Previously, Adweek reported on Omnicom’s Omni, Horizon Media’s blu. and Havas’ Converged.
AdWeek
Nextdoor Posts 19% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2022
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Neighborhood social network Nextdoor reported revenue of $55 million in the second quarter of...
AdWeek
Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance
With the rising importance of privacy, marketers need to be reliable, responsible data stewards that constantly earn consumer trust. That goes far beyond collecting and activating data. It requires a keen understanding of the data policies and processes of your enterprise as well as those of your partners and suppliers. In other words, you must grasp data governance.
AdWeek
Why Do Agencies Stay Independent?
Jolene Delisle doesn’t have a problem saying no to new clients. As the founder and head of creative at branding agency The Working Assembly, she has gladly turned down work from big pharmaceutical companies and brands with values at odds with her own. According to Delisle, that professional freedom is a testament to the power of independence.
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Gale Tan from Anchor Worldwide
Welcome to Tools of the Trade, a new AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps them perform at your top form, from their favorite drafting table to their best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
Saving water with wireless technologies is possible - but there are challenges
Enter: Agricultural Internet of Things
AdWeek
LinkedIn Gives Creators More Options for Crafting Content
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). LinkedIn detailed two new features for creators on its platform, along with a third...
AdWeek
LinkedIn Adds Ways for Recruiters to Ensure Diversity in Their Talent Searches
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). LinkedIn added new features with a focus on helping recruiters improve their diversity, equity...
AdWeek
Greenfield Natural Meat Co Wants to Pay You for Being a Responsible Bacon Eater
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. State and local governments have offered tax rebates on electric vehicles as a way to incentivize purchases that...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Halo, Ogilvy, Unfold & More
This week brings news of agencies furthering their social good initiatives, expanding company departments and partnering with other industry leaders to scale content, offerings and reach. 50,000feet. 50,000feet is working with USG to launch its new corporate sustainability program. The agency partnered with USG to synthesize its vision and initiatives—and...
Comments / 0