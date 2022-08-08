ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live on August 11

On August 11 at 1:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Great Lakes. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Great Lakes. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Detroit, the game is streaming on...
DETROIT, MI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live on August 12

On August 12 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California. TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which...
HOUSTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live on August 12

On August 12 at 8:40 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Arizona. TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Arizona. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet...
PHOENIX, AZ
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 13

On August 13 at 1:10 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports South. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming...
ATLANTA, GA
TVGuide.com

NFL: How to Watch Week 1 Preseason Games Live Without Cable

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason continues this weekend. Here's how to watch. After an exciting opening night on Thursday, the NFL Preseason heads into the weekend with 14 games over the next three days. Football fanatics will have plenty of games to choose from with 7 of those games airing nationally on NFL Network.
NFL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cubs at Reds in 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game Without Cable Live on August 11

The Cubs will take on the Reds at this year's MLB Field of Dreams tonight. Here's how to watch. Live from the Field of Dreams in Iowa, the 44-65 Chicago Cubs take on the 44-65 Cincinnatti Reds in a pivotal NL Central matchup. The Reds will serve as the home team for Thursday's game, which is the 8th game of the season between the two clubs, and the Cubs lead the season series 4-3.
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship LIVE Without Cable on August 11

Live from the TPC Southwind in Memphis, the 2022 St. Jude Championship begins today. Here's how to watch the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Since its arrival in 2007, the FedEx Cup has become a staple of the PGA Tour. Its introduction to the tour became the first time that men's pro golf had a playoff system and the only two men to win the tournament twice are Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. 2021 FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay will be looking to defend his title against McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and more.
GOLF

