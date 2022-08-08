Live from the TPC Southwind in Memphis, the 2022 St. Jude Championship begins today. Here's how to watch the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Since its arrival in 2007, the FedEx Cup has become a staple of the PGA Tour. Its introduction to the tour became the first time that men's pro golf had a playoff system and the only two men to win the tournament twice are Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. 2021 FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay will be looking to defend his title against McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and more.

