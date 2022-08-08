Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
The Cubs will take on the Reds at this year's MLB Field of Dreams tonight. Here's how to watch. Live from the Field of Dreams in Iowa, the 44-65 Chicago Cubs take on the 44-65 Cincinnatti Reds in a pivotal NL Central matchup. The Reds will serve as the home team for Thursday's game, which is the 8th game of the season between the two clubs, and the Cubs lead the season series 4-3.
