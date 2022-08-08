ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live on August 11

On August 11 at 1:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Great Lakes. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Great Lakes. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Detroit, the game is streaming on...
DETROIT, MI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on August 11

On August 11 at 1:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Florida. Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies. When: August 11 at 1:05 PM ET. TV: MLB Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 12

On August 12 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Root Sports Northwest. TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Root Sports Northwest. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which...
SEATTLE, WA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cubs at Reds in 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game Without Cable Live on August 11

The Cubs will take on the Reds at this year's MLB Field of Dreams tonight. Here's how to watch. Live from the Field of Dreams in Iowa, the 44-65 Chicago Cubs take on the 44-65 Cincinnatti Reds in a pivotal NL Central matchup. The Reds will serve as the home team for Thursday's game, which is the 8th game of the season between the two clubs, and the Cubs lead the season series 4-3.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Washington State
Washington, DC
TVGuide.com

How to Watch PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship LIVE Without Cable on August 11

Live from the TPC Southwind in Memphis, the 2022 St. Jude Championship begins today. Here's how to watch the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Since its arrival in 2007, the FedEx Cup has become a staple of the PGA Tour. Its introduction to the tour became the first time that men's pro golf had a playoff system and the only two men to win the tournament twice are Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. 2021 FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay will be looking to defend his title against McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and more.
GOLF
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Premier League Week 2 Live Without Cable

After a competitive opening weekend, the 2022-23 Premier League season heads into Week 2 with a thrilling weekend of matches. This week's highlight features Harry Kane and Tottenham traveling to Stamford Bridge to take on Raheem Sterling and Chelsea. Both teams opened the season with wins but only won will leave this week's London Derby undefeated.
PREMIER LEAGUE

