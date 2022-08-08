Detroit Man Injures Neighbor’s Dog After Firing Shots Into Home During Dispute

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man is in police custody after shooting up his neighbor’s home and injuring a dog inside.

The incident unfolded early Monday morning on Roselawn Street on the city’s west side.

According to Detroit police, the suspect was involved in a dispute with his neighbor and began firing shots into his home, injuring the dog.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect then barricaded himself inside a home but was later apprehended just before 6 a.m.

No other injuries were reported. The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

