80% Of Benton Harbor’s Lead Service Lines Replaced, Officials Say

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Sunday that about 80% of the lead service lines in the city of Benton Harbor have been replaced.

Officials say the lead lines have been replaced with new copper lines.

More than 3,600 water service lines have been placed or verified, with less than 900 lines needing to be completed.

Officials say 18 months is still the expected timeline to replace water lines completely.

“Every Michigander deserves safe drinking water,” Whitmer said in a statement. “ I am committed to implementing a whole-of-government approach to solve the challenges facing Benton Harbor. We must complete these critical upgrades to lead service lines as quickly as possible to ensure families have access to safe drinking water. We will not rest until every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water knowing that it is safe.”

The project is funded by the Building Michigan Together Plan, which allocates $45 million to the city for infrastructure improvements. That includes replacing all of the city’s water service lines.

