The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?
A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver Unit Coming To Davenport
The circus is coming to town! And not just any circus. Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus Silver Unit to the Quad Cities at the end of this month. This show combines incredible production and circus arts together to create a night that will be remembered for a long time. Tickets for the family are on sale now for a fun evening.
Adventureland Announces New Ride & Rollercoaster For 2023 Season
Adventureland has announced two new rides that will be opening up in the park next year as part of it's new Viking area. One ride will be a family-friendly "junior coaster", according to KCCI, called the Flying Viking. It will travel 1,300 ft and will have twists and turns. It's minimum height requirement is 36 inches.
Delta Stops A Regional Flight Route From Quad Cities International Airport
Business Insider shared the news yesterday that a direct flight out of the Quad Cities has been dropped by Delta Airlines. The airline, based in Atlanta, announced that they're going to be making changes to flight schedules in the form of the dropping of five regional routes. Flights between Detroit...
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
A Davenport Golf Course Has Cosmic Golf And It Looks So Awesome
People think golf can be boring. As a golfer myself, I find joy in shanking the ball for a couple of hours on a hot summer day. But for those who want to give golf a try, maybe hit some golf balls without all of the boring stuff, or golfers who want to add a little flare to the game, a Davenport golf course is offering cosmic golf on the weekends and it looks like a blast.
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
Disney On Ice Is Bringing The Magic Back To The Quad Cities
The most magical show returns to the Quad Cities before the end of the year. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL this December. Your kids will be wanting tickets as an early Christmas present. The good news is that they go on sale very soon.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
Hot Air Balloons & a Car Show-The Perfect Way to Spend This Weekend
If you’re looking for an event to get your family outside and into the fresh air, then the Quad Cities Balloon Festival is a perfect choice. This year’s festival will be in Davenport, Iowa, held at Rhythm City Casino Resort this Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. Plus, there...
A Quad Cities Community Baby Shower Is Giving Out Free Diapers
Baby showers are always fun to attend, but it's kind of required to buy a gift when you attend unless you're the mother-to-be. But what if we told you there is a baby shower you could attend and you don't have to bring anything? In fact, this baby shower is giving you as the parents free stuff. Quad-City community members, agencies, and organizations are coming together to help parents in the Quad Cities by hosting a drive-thru Community Baby Shower & Resource Event on Wednesday.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
Bettendorf’s New “Urban Park” is Planned for Under the New I-74 Bridge
Those who love to take advantage of the bike paths and pedestrian walkways around the Quad Cities are going to love what Bettendorf is up to. Those who find those bike paths and pedestrian walkways a bit too shady and are worried they'll be drug into the woods surrounding it are going to be super pumped!
Pay What You Want For One Week Only at the QC Botanical Center
We're so lucky, here in the Quad Cities, to have so many different things to do. If you want sports, we've got a ton of options for every season. If you want music, there are plenty of venues both large and small. If you want art, you can find it even just walking down the street.
What Elton John Song Sounds Best with a Symphony? Find Out at Riverfront Pops
Do you love the music of Elton John? Do you want to experience some of his greatest hits as done by a symphony orchestra? Then you don’t want to miss Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Riverfront Pops concert on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 pm in LeClaire Park in Davenport, IA!
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
