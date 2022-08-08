Baby showers are always fun to attend, but it's kind of required to buy a gift when you attend unless you're the mother-to-be. But what if we told you there is a baby shower you could attend and you don't have to bring anything? In fact, this baby shower is giving you as the parents free stuff. Quad-City community members, agencies, and organizations are coming together to help parents in the Quad Cities by hosting a drive-thru Community Baby Shower & Resource Event on Wednesday.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO