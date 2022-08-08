ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

ESPN Quad Cities

Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?

A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
DAVENPORT, IA
Moline, IL
ESPN Quad Cities

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

A Davenport Golf Course Has Cosmic Golf And It Looks So Awesome

People think golf can be boring. As a golfer myself, I find joy in shanking the ball for a couple of hours on a hot summer day. But for those who want to give golf a try, maybe hit some golf balls without all of the boring stuff, or golfers who want to add a little flare to the game, a Davenport golf course is offering cosmic golf on the weekends and it looks like a blast.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

A Quad Cities Community Baby Shower Is Giving Out Free Diapers

Baby showers are always fun to attend, but it's kind of required to buy a gift when you attend unless you're the mother-to-be. But what if we told you there is a baby shower you could attend and you don't have to bring anything? In fact, this baby shower is giving you as the parents free stuff. Quad-City community members, agencies, and organizations are coming together to help parents in the Quad Cities by hosting a drive-thru Community Baby Shower & Resource Event on Wednesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport

If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
