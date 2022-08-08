ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help

By SEUNG MIN KIM, CHRIS MEGERIAN and BRUCE SCHREINER
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442vfK_0h9OyD1f00
Biden President Joe Biden tours a neighborhood impacted by flooding, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

LOST CREEK, Ky. — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders.

At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which dropped 8 to 10-1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours. Gov. Andy Beshear told Biden that authorities expect to add at least one other death to the total. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday.

The president said the nation has an obligation to help all its people, declaring the federal government would provide support until residents were back on their feet. Behind him as he spoke was a single-story house that the storm had dislodged and then left littered on the ground, tilted sideways.

“We have the capacity to do this — it’s not like it’s beyond our control,” Biden said. “We’re staying until everybody’s back to where they were.”

In the summer heat and humidity, Biden's button-down shirt was covered in sweat. Pacing with a microphone in his hand, he eschewed formal remarks as he pledged to return once the community was rebuilt.

“The bad news for you is I’m coming back, because I want to see it," the president said.

The Bidens were greeted warmly by Beshear and his wife, Britainy, when they arrived in eastern Kentucky. They immediately drove to see devastation from the storms in Breathitt County, stopping at the site of where a school bus, carried by floodwaters, was crashed into a partially collapsed building.

Beshear said the flooding was “unlike anything we’ve ever seen” in the state and credited Biden with swiftly approving federal assistance.

He praised responders who "have moved heaven and earth to get where we are, what, about nine days from when this hit,” he said.

Attending a briefing on the flooding's impact with first responders and recovery specialists at Marie Roberts Elementary School in Lost Creek, Biden told a delegation of Kentucky leaders that he would do whatever was necessary to help.

“I promise you, if it’s legal, we’ll do it," he said. "And if it’s not legal, we’ll figure out how to change the law.”

The president emphasized that politics have no place in disaster response, noting his frequent political battles with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “We battle all the times on issues,” Biden said, but in helping Kentuckians rebuild, “we’re all one team.”

Monday's trip is Biden's second to the state since taking office last year. He previously visited in December after tornadoes whipped through Kentucky, killing 77 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky," Beshear said recently. "I wish I could tell you why areas where people may not have much continue to get hit and lose everything. I can’t give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is everything we can. These are our people. Let’s make sure we help them out.”

Biden has expanded federal disaster assistance to Kentucky, ensuring the federal government will cover the full cost of debris removal and other emergency measures.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided more than $3.1 million in relief funds, and hundreds of rescue personnel have been deployed to help.

“The floods in Kentucky and extreme weather all around the country are yet another reminder of the intensifying and accelerating impacts of climate change and the urgent need to invest in making our communities more resilient to it,” she said.

The flooding came just one month after Kentucky's governor visited Mayfield to celebrate the completion of the first houses to be fully constructed since a tornado nearly wiped out the town. Three families were handed keys to their new homes that day, and the governor in his remarks hearkened back to a visit he had made in the immediate aftermath.

Now more disasters are testing the state. Beshear has been to eastern Kentucky as many times as weather permitted since the flooding began. He’s had daily news conferences that stretched to an hour in order to provide details and a full range of assistance for victims.

A Democrat, Beshear narrowly defeated a Republican incumbent in 2019, and he's seeking a second term in 2023.

Polling has consistently shown him with strong approval ratings from Kentuckians. But several prominent Republicans have entered the governor’s race, taking turns pounding the governor for his aggressive pandemic response and trying to tie him to Biden and rising inflation.

Beshear comments frequently about the toll surging inflation is taking in eating at Kentuckians’ budgets. He has avoided blaming the president, instead pointing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and supply chain bottlenecks as contributors to rising consumer costs.

___

Schreiner reported from Frankfort, Kentucky and Megerian reported from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
NEVADA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Fetterman 'grateful' as he returns to Pa. Senate race

ERIE, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman acknowledged he was lucky to be alive as he officially returned to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation's premier Senate contests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from US lands

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing from federal lands that was imposed under former President Barack Obama and then scuttled under former President Donald Trump, in an order that marked a major setback to the already struggling coal industry.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
WSOC Charlotte

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — A federal jury awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday after finding a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in a TV ad recounting sexual misconduct accusations during his failed 2017 U.S. Senate bid in Alabama. Jurors found the Senate Majority PAC...
ALABAMA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed an amended court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
WSOC Charlotte

Idaho Supreme Court won't block strict abortion bans

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho's strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Friday. The ruling means potential relatives of an embryo or fetus can now sue abortion providers over procedures...
IDAHO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledges#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
WSOC Charlotte

Judge revokes bond for Alex Murdaugh associate Smith

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh’s son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

104-pound catfish breaks state record in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. — A Mississippi man has broken a 1997 record for the state’s heaviest catfish. Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish Tuesday using a trotline on the Mississippi River near Natchez. The fish is larger than the trophy record blue catfish of 101 pounds caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997.
NATCHEZ, MS
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
WSOC Charlotte

Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket

SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win. The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.
OREGON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
116K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy