Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
WHEC TV-10
Missing teen found safe
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester teen that was reported missing today has been found safe. Isaiah Cooper, 18, was last seen yesterday around 8:50 p.m. on Lexington Avenue in the city. He was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a backpack. He is 5’10” and 155 lbs....
WHEC TV-10
Man injured in Palmyra crash
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was injured when his car flipped on Hydesville Road in Palmyra on Friday night. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies said John H. Briggs, 29 of Macedon, was driving at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his car just before 9:30 p.m.
cnycentral.com
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY
Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
13 WHAM
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 people shot on Child St. in Rochester
Upon arrival, officers located the two victims, who were both shot in the upper body.
Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
New York State police investigating attempted murder in Allegany County
New York State police are investigating an attempted murder that occurred in Allegany County on Thursday.
WHEC TV-10
Double shooting in Batavia leaves two people injured
Two people were injured after being shot in Batavia on Friday. Police responded to Elm Street and East Main Street late Friday afternoon and found two victims with gunshot wounds. One was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while the other was treated on the scene. Both are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders
PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
chronicle-express.com
Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake
RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’
An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
Livonia driver arrested on DWI charges following crash in Avon
53-year-old Stephen M. Pacer collided with another vehicle containing seven individuals, some of whom received minor injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
WHEC TV-10
Brutal hatchet murderer found guilty
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The convicted felon accused of brutally murdering a woman with a hatchet in Rochester is headed to prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, guilty of second-degree murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed Heather Majors at least 77 times. The stabbing happened at her...
Comments / 4