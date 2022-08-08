An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.

