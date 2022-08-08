ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

WHEC TV-10

Missing teen found safe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester teen that was reported missing today has been found safe. Isaiah Cooper, 18, was last seen yesterday around 8:50 p.m. on Lexington Avenue in the city. He was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a backpack. He is 5’10” and 155 lbs....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man injured in Palmyra crash

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was injured when his car flipped on Hydesville Road in Palmyra on Friday night. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies said John H. Briggs, 29 of Macedon, was driving at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his car just before 9:30 p.m.
PALMYRA, NY
cnycentral.com

State Police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Syracuse.com

13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY

Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
ARCADIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Double shooting in Batavia leaves two people injured

Two people were injured after being shot in Batavia on Friday. Police responded to Elm Street and East Main Street late Friday afternoon and found two victims with gunshot wounds. One was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while the other was treated on the scene. Both are...
BATAVIA, NY
WETM 18 News

Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders

PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
PENN YAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake

Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake

RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’

An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brutal hatchet murderer found guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The convicted felon accused of brutally murdering a woman with a hatchet in Rochester is headed to prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, guilty of second-degree murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed Heather Majors at least 77 times. The stabbing happened at her...
ROCHESTER, NY

