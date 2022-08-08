Report: Kevin Durant told Nets ownership to choose between him, Steve Nash-Sean Marks pairing
Kevin Durant is not happy with Brooklyn Nets management and still wants to be traded barring a change, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
Per the report, Durant met with team owner Joseph Tsai over the weekend and told him to choose between himself and the pairing of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Durant previously requested a trade from the Nets in June following a tumultuous season that resulted in a first-round playoff sweep to the Boston Celtics.
